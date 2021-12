MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Companies like FedEx, UPS and the Postal Service will be buzzing for the next week making sure customers get all their orders in time for the holidays. It’s the season of giving and that means it’s “go time” for delivery drivers around the state. “It’s definitely a much bigger year this year than last year,” said David Aldahl, Amazon’s Eagan station operations manager. Last December, the Eagan and Maple Grove facilities delivered a record 11.8 million packages. This year? They’re expecting to drop off at least 12.6 million. “We deliver anywhere between 90,000 and 100,000 packages per day out of this station,”Aldahl said....

MAPLE GROVE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO