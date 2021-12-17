CCU Football Thursday Wrap-Up from Orlando
ORLANDO, FL (WBTW) – The Coastal football team continues to get ready for Friday's Cure Bowl in Orlando against Northern Illinois. Today the guys had a morning workout inside of Exploria Stadium and then headed over to Universal Studios to help pack 20,000 meals for those in need in Central Florida. There was also a pep rally and a battle of the bands event. Below are our reports from the 5, 6, and 11pm shows with some additional photos of the day.
