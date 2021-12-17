ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolensville, TN

Mom gathers gifts for babies in NICUs

By Forrest Sanders
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Qksk_0dP8YLeT00

It was painful news for a mother. "Your child has been born with complications." She spent last Christmas unsure of her baby's future. The story this year, is so very different. That mother's now paying it forward in a major way.

No doubt. Growing up in this family, 1-year-old Mason Biddick will love Christmas. He’s surrounded by people who love him, and his grandparents' Nolensville home has all the biggest, best Christmas decorations. Mason already lights up when he sees all this.

“His reaction is 'wooo!' every time," smiled mom Melissa Biddick. “We are so incredibly blessed to have our sweet boy home with us this year.”

This is a very special Christmas for mom Melissa since her baby wasn’t home last Christmas.

“Mason was born with his intestine, bowel and liver on the outside of his belly," she said. “Mason was pretty much on his death bed. He was on 100% oxygen. We didn’t know if he was going to make it.”

Something only made last Christmas scarier. The Nashville Christmas Day downtown bombing knocked out the family’s communication to the Vanderbilt NICU where Mason was being treated.

“I don’t even have words," Melissa remembered. "It was terrifying.”

When Mason finally came home after seven months in the NICU, Melissa wanted to give to all those other worried parents with babies still in the NICU.

“I just wanted everyone to have something," she said.

Melissa's family has held the second Mason Strong Toy Drive for children in the NICU. Last year, it all went to Vanderbilt. This year, the toys went to The Children’s Hospital at TriStar Centennial.

“He’s only on the ventilator while he’s sleeping,” said Melissa, cradling Mason in her arms. “He’s crawling. He’s standing. Just to see him thrive and do so well is just the best thing in the world. He’s the strongest little boy I know.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Nashville man who overcame homelessness, gives back

Many of you may be spending your weekend, preparing for a big holiday meal. But one man is using his own life experience to give back to those who really need it. Parris McKinney Jr. and his team spent all Saturday morning seasoning, slicing and frying a feast, most of us would pay top dollar for. "We got turkey, macaroni and cheese. We got green beans," said McKinney. "Then we have apples, tangerines and each one will get a pair of socks."
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nolensville, TN
City
Mason, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicu#Oxygen#Last Christmas#Mason Strong Toy Drive#The Children S Hospital#Tristar Centennial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy