Martinsville, IN

Silver Alert canceled for Martinsville teen after she was found safe

By Michelle Kaufman
WRTV
WRTV
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zg4ld_0dP8Xu4L00

UPDATE | The Silver Alert for 18-year-old Brooke Ruys was canceled Friday morning. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said she was found safe. The original story is below.

MORGAN COUNTY — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Brooke Ruys, 18, of Martinsville.

She was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 9:45 p.m. and authorities say she was wearing a jean jacket, white t-shirt and blue jeans.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Brooke Ruys, contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 765-342-5544 or 911.

ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

