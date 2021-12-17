ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Australia facing economic coercion from China - Treasurer

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zcran_0dP8XrQA00

SYDNEY, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Friday said Australia had been subject to "economic coercion" by China through various trade disputes, but argued the Asian giant would continue to need its resource exports.

Speaking at a Reuters Breakingviews event, Frydenberg said China would find it especially hard to replace Australia's iron ore exports which fuel its massive steel industry. Australia is the world's largest exporter of the mineral, which is also the country's single biggest export earner.

A souring in diplomatic relations has seen China slap tariffs on Australian wine and barley, while severely limiting imports of coal from the country.

"We have been on the receiving end of economic coercion from China," Frydenberg said.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
realcleardefense.com

U.S. Allies Helping Fund China’s New Aircraft Carrier

China’s newest aircraft carrier is being built at the Jiangnan Shipyard. That same facility is also constructing commercial ships for U.S. allies. The shipyard is also building more than 40 commercial vessels for U.S. allies such as Brazil, France, the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Sweden, and the Netherlands.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Frydenberg
dallassun.com

Prominent US billionaire forecasts new economic world order

China is winning the economic competition against the United States, according to Ray Dalio, the founder of the world's largest hedge-fund firm, Bridgewater Associates. When asked by the BBC on Thursday whether China was beating the US, Dalio said: "Yes, it's winning." "Their growth rate at a slow level is...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Chinese SPY SHIP spends three weeks in secretive mission off the coast of Australia - passing critical military bases after entering exclusive economic zone near Darwin

A Chinese spy ship was spotted lurking off the Australian coast for three weeks and passing several major military bases. The Dongdiao-class spy ship entered the 200km exclusive economic zone off the coast of Darwin in August. The ships are equipped with sophisticated antennas and radar technology that allows them...
MILITARY
Washington Times

Pentagon warns China is preparing for military campaign to take over Taiwan

China’s military is actively preparing for a potential attack against Taiwan and the Pentagon is working closely with the island’s military to deter a direct assault and develop asymmetric weapons to fight off Beijing, senior Biden administration officials told Congress on Wednesday. Ely Ratner, assistant defense secretary for...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coercion#Steel Industry#Australian#Asian#Reuters Breakingviews
Axios

Taiwan loses another ally to China

The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Country
China
Fox News

Biden's America faces devastating defeat by communist China

The United States is drifting toward a catastrophic defeat. I am talking about a defeat which will eliminate our freedom and permanently subordinate America to Communist China and its demands for absolute control and obedience. You may think this vision is alarmist, but look at the Chinese Communist Party’s control...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

German warship enters South China Sea on 1st deployment to region in 20 years

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The frigate Bayern is sailing through the South China Sea as part of the first deployment of a German warship to the Indo-Pacific in almost 20 years. The deployment marks a shift in Germany’s strategy toward...
WORLD
Defense One

Don't Buy China's Hypersonic Head-Fake. Its Spaceplanes Are Racing Ahead.

After shocked U.S. leaders decried China’s August flight of a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicle, Beijing’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tried a head fake, issuing a statement that actually referred to the July test of a reusable spaceplane. Yet even that misdirecting statement contained another attempt at misdirection. While the government described the spaceplane’s flight as a “routine” mission, it was in fact the first successful suborbital flight from launch to landing, a crucial step in the advancement towards a game-changing technology.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Post

China vows to respond after US enacts Xinjiang sanctions

BEIJING — China will take all necessary measures to safeguard its institutions and enterprises, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Friday after the U.S. Senate passed a law barring imports from the Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were made without forced labor. The spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said the...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

251K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy