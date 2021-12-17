Sonic Frontiers Will See The Return Of The "Entire Voice Cast"

Okay, I’m going to assume that all of us have seen Sonic the Hedgehog… the movie. And, if you’ve been keeping track of any of the sequel news you already know that Idris Elba has been cast as the voice of Knuckles the echidna. But, today comes more news… Jim Carrey will be returning his Dr. Robotnik. I’m kidding, that’s not news, and I’m not sure that it can be confirmed yet. But, we do have news on who has been cast as the voice of Tails. To be clear, I’m talking about Miles “Tails” Prower. He has multiples tales, and people my age fell in love with him when Sonic 2 was released in the 90’s. The inner child of me is screaming with joy over the fact Colleen O’Shaughnessy has delivered this gray news today.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO