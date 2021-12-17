ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sonic Frontiers Will See The Return Of The "Entire Voice Cast"

By Liam Doolan
Nintendo Life
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next mainline Sonic the Hedgehog outing Sonic Frontiers will arrive on the Nintendo Switch in holiday 2022. It's expected to feature a lot of familiar faces, and now during the season finale of Sega's 'Sonic Official livestream', social media...

www.nintendolife.com

purexbox.com

Sonic Frontiers Arrives Holiday 2022, Watch The New Trailer

SEGA has treated us to a fresh look at the highly-anticipated upcoming Sonic game, now known as Sonic Frontiers. The trailer is unfortunately just cinematic footage, but it does give us a release window — Holiday 2022. Here's what SEGA has to say about the game in the official...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Sonic Frontiers to feature story from Ian Flynn, story description

SEGA has shared more information about Sonic Frontiers – including confirmation that writer Ian Flynn is on board. At The Game Awards 2021 this week, SEGA finally shared a proper unveiling for the game. It had been teased earlier in the year with practically no information. But a new video finally gave fans a first look as to what they can expect from the project.
COMICS
splashreport.com

We Have A Voice For Tails In SONIC 2 Confirmed!

Okay, I’m going to assume that all of us have seen Sonic the Hedgehog… the movie. And, if you’ve been keeping track of any of the sequel news you already know that Idris Elba has been cast as the voice of Knuckles the echidna. But, today comes more news… Jim Carrey will be returning his Dr. Robotnik. I’m kidding, that’s not news, and I’m not sure that it can be confirmed yet. But, we do have news on who has been cast as the voice of Tails. To be clear, I’m talking about Miles “Tails” Prower. He has multiples tales, and people my age fell in love with him when Sonic 2 was released in the 90’s. The inner child of me is screaming with joy over the fact Colleen O’Shaughnessy has delivered this gray news today.
MOVIES
techraptor.net

Sonic Frontiers Domain Registered As Steam Curator Page Updated

A new Sonic domain has been registered by Sega, pointing to Sonic Frontiers being the next major game in the Blue Blur's long-running franchise. In addition, the official Sonic Steam Curator page has had one more game added to its list. What do we know about Sonic Frontiers?. During the...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

An Official Web Domain For “Sonic Frontiers” Has Reportedly Appeared

Following a trademark registration in Japan, it looks like SEGA might be making further preparations for the reveal of its upcoming 2022 Sonic the Hedgehog game. Astute members of the Sonic fandom have discover what appears to be the official web domain for “Sonic Frontiers” (https://frontiers.sonicthehedgehog.com/). This is very similar to the official web domain for the 2021-released “Sonic Colors Ultimate” (https://colors.sonicthehedgehog.com/) – which further points to its validity.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Sega may be about to announce ‘Sonic Frontiers’

The next Sonic the Hedgehog game could be announced soon, with a new website registration and a Steam update pointing to an imminent reveal. While Sega trademarked the title ‘Sonic Frontiers’ in November 2021, no official announcement of a new game came with it. Previously, Sega had teased a game called Sonic Rangers but later said it had announced it too early.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

A new Sonic the Hedgehog game called Frontiers could be set for an imminent announcement

A new Sonic the Hedgehog game, potentially called Frontiers, could be getting announced very soon. As highlighted on Reddit, a couple of recent discoveries may hint towards a new Sonic the Hedgehog game being released soon. The first clue came from a newly registered domain under the name frontiers.sonicthehedgehog.com. The website is currently only displaying a 404 message, but it's likely to appear in full if a potential announcement is made soon.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Anime News Network

Sega Unveils Sonic Frontiers Game for 2022 Holiday Season

Game slated for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC. Sega unveiled a trailer for its new game in the Sonic the Hedgehog series during The Game Awards on Thursday. The trailer announces the game's Sonic Frontiers title and its holiday 2022 release window for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

The Plot Synopsis For Sonic Frontiers Has Been Revealed

The Sonic Frontiers announcement trailer didn't exactly reveal much, but it certainly left us wanting to know more. While we already know the game's narrative is being handled by Ian Flynn - the head writer of IDW's current Sonic the Hedgehog comic, we've now reportedly got Sonic Frontiers' plot synopsis as well. This information was shared by Polygon (via Sonic Stadium) and reveals Dr. Eggman is once again up to no good.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Sonic Frontiers Looks Like The Blue Blur’s Gone Open World

SEGA took to the stage at The Game Awards 2021 to reveal the first look at gameplay for Sonic Frontiers, the latest 3D Sonic title that was announced earlier this year. Check out the first reveal trailer below. The official blurb from the reveal trailer confirms that Sonic Frontiers will...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

New Sonic Frontiers Game Shown at TGA 2021

The new Sonic the Hedgehog game has a name, and it is Sonic Frontiers. Sega revealed it during The Game Awards 2021. It also confirmed it will launch during the holiday 2022 season. We did already know this game would be coming. Sega teased the new Sonic the Hedgehog game...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Sonic Frontiers Goes Where No Sonic Game Has Gone Before

The Game Awards proved to be a big night for Sonic the Hedgehog fans. First, Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey introduced a new trailer for "Sonic 2," which confirmed what fans suspected about Knuckles. A bit later, fans of the blue blur were treated with a trailer for a new Sonic game as well. This time, Sonic is going to go where he's never gone before: everywhere.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

The Sonic Frontiers Trailer Shows off an Open-Zone Sonic Experience

New Sonic Frontier Trailer Shows off a Bit of What an Open-World Sonic Looks Like. The new Sonic Frontiers trailer shows off some of the different zones we can expect in the game. This attempt at a 3D Sonic game seems to be quite different than previous games. For one, this one will be an open-zone experience rather than straight linear levels.
VIDEO GAMES

