ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Energy analyst weighs in on PUC rule changes to energy market

KHOU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Public Utility Commission is increasing incentives...

www.khou.com

Comments / 0

Related
wkok.com

PUC and DEP Gives Tips to Manage Winter Energy Bills

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) teamed up the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recently to highlight ways that consumers can manage their energy usage, energy costs, and help control the size of winter energy bills. Energy usage is a key factor in the size of winter...
HARRISBURG, PA
Las Vegas Herald

Waste-To-Energy Technologies Market is set to Experience a Revolutionary growth by 2026 | Keppel Seghers, Plasco Energy, Covanta Energy

The Waste To Energy Technologies Market has been fragmented based on the productivity of several companies; therefore, each segment and its sub-segments are analyzed in the research report. Furthermore, the report offers 360 views on historical and upcoming growth based on volume, value, production, and consumption. Moreover, it classifies depend on sub-segments, key segments as per the significant regions and offers an in-depth analysis on the competitive edge of the market. This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players covering their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bigcountryhomepage.com

PUC moves forward with plans to change how Texas’ electric market functions

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Thursday, the Public Utilities Commission voted to move forward with more changes to improve the reliability of Texas’ power grid. While much of the focus in recent months has been around weatherization requirements to make sure our infrastructure would be ready ahead of this winter, Thursday’s decision impacts how the electric market operates.
TEXAS STATE
Greenville Herald-Banner

Texas regulator approves blueprint for energy market redesign

AUSTIN — The Public Utility Commission of Texas adopted a two-phase blueprint Thursday to address the state’s wholesale energy market design. The restructure is in response to the February winter storm that caused a catastrophic electric system failure, leaving as many as 5 million Texans without power, some for multiple days. By July, officials had attributed 210 deaths to the storm, but other reports find the number of casualties to be closer to 700.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Market#Puc#Ercot
news4sanantonio.com

Energy experts skeptical of PUC's market redesign plan

AUSTIN, Texas — Despite the unseasonably warm December, concerns about the reliability of the Texas power grid have not yet melted away after February's Winter Storm Uri knocked out power for millions of Texans and killed an estimated hundreds of victims left out in the cold. Now, government agencies and industry leaders are scrambling to finish up reform efforts to prevent a repeat of the tragic statewide power outages.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Energy experts urge PUC to "tap the brakes" on rebuilding grid

AUSTIN, Texas - The electrical grid in Texas is built to provide cheap power while allowing power providers to increase prices during peak demand. However, on Thursday the Public Utility Commission is expected to start a shift in purpose to providing reliability. When the process started in October, PUC Chairman Peter Lake admitted change will come with a cost.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
utilitydive.com

Energy transition likely requires market changes, transmission growth, PJM finds

The PJM Interconnection's markets and transmission planning will likely need to evolve to handle high penetrations of renewable energy, according to a study the grid operator released Wednesday. The analysis shows the advantages of robust interconnections between grid systems, PJM said in the report, Energy Transition in PJM: Frameworks for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Phys.org

Understanding phase change materials for thermal energy storage

As the world searches for practical ways to decarbonize our activities and mitigate associated climate change, approaches to alternative energy are hampered by the intermittent nature of energy sources, such as solar and wind. One possible solution to help boost reliability and adoption of such renewable energy sources is improved energy storage capabilities.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

How could the energy price cap change?

Ofgem has proposed a series of alternatives to the way the cap works. More than two dozen energy suppliers have gone bust since the start of September, putting thousands of people out of work and leaving millions of homes in limbo as they wait for a new supplier. The cost...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
yourmoney.com

Tougher rules for energy firms on the way

But experts say Ofgem is ‘shutting the stable door after the horses have bolted’ following the collapse of at least 26 energy firms in the past few months. Under the plans where stress testing reveals financial weaknesses, Ofgem will agree an improvement plan for companies to address any concerns, particularly where consumers are at risk.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Report: NorthWestern Energy violated two rules in dam malfunction

NorthWestern Energy is in violation of a pair of federal requirements under its dam operating license after a plunge in flows from Hebgen Dam downstream on the Madison River, according to a report filed with the Federal Energy Regulation Commission by the utility company on Dec. 9. A broken coupler...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
roselawgroupreporter.com

Proposed energy rules would strengthen state’s competitive edge

On Wednesday, the Arizona Corporation Commission is scheduled to vote on a package of updated clean energy rules that is years in the making. The package now under consideration, which benefits from several recent amendments, is the product of an extensive and bipartisan stakeholder process with significant support from individuals and businesses large and small from across Arizona. Most importantly, these rules allow Arizona to remain competitive with other states by providing the type of robust clean energy commitment that businesses demand before bringing jobs and substantial investment into a state while at the same time providing key protections to make sure the public does not pay more for clean energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

PUC’s Energy Efficiency Decision Is Shortsighted

As Joni Mitchell sings, “You don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone,” and she might as well be singing about the state’s energy efficiency program. About a month ago, the Public Utilities Commission issued an order on a proposed three-year energy efficiency program that had the support and was developed by the state’s electric and gas utilities as well as environmental groups and social service organizations. The universal support by itself is noteworthy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Clean Energy for Utility Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants China Energy, Xcel Energy, Enel Green Power, NextEra Energy, Acciona Energy

The recent research publication on Global Clean Energy for Utility market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Clean Energy for Utility investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory factors by country, subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Clean Energy for Utility M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Enel Green Power, NextEra Energy, China Three Gorges Corporation, Vattenfall AB, Iberdrola, Tokyo Electric Power, China Huaneng Group, SDIC Power Holdings, Xcel Energy, CPFL Energia, China Energy, Acciona Energy, RWE Group, Exelon Corporation, Hawaiian Electric, Tata Power, Innergex, Duke Energy, Invenergy, China Datang Corporation & China Resources Power etc.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Wall Street analysts love this newly public energy storage company

Power storage buildout is key to a greener future since batteries will enable intermittent energy sources like wind and solar to fuel the grid continuously, and Wall Street analysts are bullish on storage play Fluence Energy. The company, which is a joint venture between AES and Siemens, went public on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy