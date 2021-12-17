ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The best solar charger 2021: Sun power!

By Lena Borrelli
ZDNet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResolving to get out more into nature in the new year? If you want to bring your devices along to stay connected or take pictures, you'll want to consider how to keep them charged up. Solar chargers and powerbanks use the sun to generate electricity. You can then use...

www.zdnet.com

CNET

4 cheaper ways to get solar power at home now

Did you know that the cost of installing a solar power system for all of your electricity needs can be as much as $20,000 (or more)? Ouch. But wait, don't give up on solar just yet. If making your entire home solar is out of your budget, you can still add smaller and less expensive solar elements that help save on electricity. Let's take a look at the options.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Hybrid wind-solar generator for rooftop applications

French startup Wind my Roof has developed a small-scale hybrid wind-solar power generator for rooftop applications. The system consists of a 1,500 W wind turbine and two 600 W solar modules. The company said the pairing of the two sources helps maintain a good level of production all year round, while optimizing the use of space on the roof.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
insideevs.com

€30,000 Lightyear Two Solar EV Coming In 2025 With Tiny Battery

Lightyear will begin deliveries of its first ever model, the One, next year and even though it’s a fairly expensive EVs that’s sold by a very small company, it sounds like it’s pretty game-changing. Its biggest draw has to be the fact that with a relatively small battery pack, it has a WLTP range of 725 km (450 miles).
CARS
techxplore.com

Microgrids and solar reduce risk of power outages

Climate change is fueling more floods, droughts, wildfires, and extreme storms across the United States. As a result, aging power grids are being pushed beyond their limits, sometimes with deadly impacts. (In 2020, a series of unusual winter storms knocked the power out in Texas for days—leading to shortages of water and heat and more than 100 deaths.)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

New tank design, autonomous robot for concentrated solar power plants

An Australian consortium has filed a patent for a new design for the high-temperature molten salt tanks used in thermal energy storage systems such as concentrated solar power (CSP) projects. CSP systems use mirrors and receiving towers to gather and store the energy from the sun. The technology has had...
ECONOMY
JustLuxe.com

Do Solar Panels Work Without Sunlight

Solar panels are rapidly growing in popularity, and the consumer market has yet to catch up. Many people have some basic questions about solar panels, such as "Do solar panels work at night?" "How do they produce electricity?" etc. But the number of solar panel installations hasn’t slowed down. In...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TrendHunter.com

High-Powered Dual-Device Wireless Chargers

The Nomad Base Station wireless charger has been launched by the brand to provide users with access to impressive charging capabilities that can be utilized by multiple devices for enhanced efficiency. The device is equipped with magnets that will work with MagSafe-enabled smartphones to ensure optimal alignment during charging. The unit is equipped with three high-powered wireless charging coils inside that will provide up to 10W of power to two devices at once.
ELECTRONICS
ecowatch.com

Powering Your Holiday With Solar

The holidays have arrived, and only a Grinch would let December pass without putting up some lights. But between the lights on the trees, roofs, walkways, yards and home, a sneakily large electricity bill often lies on the other side of the New Year. So, how much additional electricity do...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Storing solar power with compressed carbon dioxide

Italy-based Energy Dome has developed a modular, scalable system for utility-scale, long-term electricity storage based on compressed CO2. It claims that the system is a non-site-dependent solution for storing wind and solar power, as well as grid electricity. “The concept is the same as compressed air energy storage (CAES) and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TrendHunter.com

Solar-Powered Remote Controls

Single-use batteries are commonplace inside the conventional remote control, but the Omni Remotes Model P is engineered to change this with a decidedly more eco-friendly ethos. The remote control is constructed with a low-power hardware platform that can passively harvest solar energy from the ambient environment and will thus provide an almost never-ending level of usage. The remote will also sustain itself for up to four-months of regular use if it's in complete darkness thanks to an internal power reserve.
ELECTRONICS
pv-magazine.com

Solar-plus-storage powers urban elevator in Italy

In the Italian town of Cuneo, located in the northern region of Piedmont, Italian PV module manufacturer FuturaSun has installed a solar-plus-storage system to power a panoramic elevator. The pilot project is part of the Store4HUC program which is funded by the European Regional Development Fund, and is the first...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Press

From ultrafast mobile chargers to solar, data centers and EVs, next-gen GaN power ICs revolutionize power electronics.

Navitas at CES 2022: "Electrify Our World™" - and Win a Tesla!. EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2022 Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits (ICs) will showcase its plans to expand beyond its #1 position in mobile GaN fast chargers, and into higher-power markets including solar, data center and electric vehicles (EVs).
TECHNOLOGY
enplugged.com

Integrating Solar Power For Homes

Solar power is the energy we get from the sun. People harness this energy by collecting the energy from the sun via panels that can then store the energy into a receptacle. This receptacle is where the stored energy is tapped by the user to be converted into energy for light sources and appliances that do not need too much energy to use. People have eventually learned to utilize it for homes because we have finally realized that fossil fuel and other sources of energy are limited and may also affect the environment in a negative way. The burning of fossil fuel contributes to pollution and global warming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Road & Track

The Solar-Powered Aptera Aims To See the Light of Day

Chris Anthony, co-founder and co-CEO of Aptera, is sitting at a desk talking loudly over the sound of grinding metal coming from just beyond his office door. We are in Aptera’s San Diego headquarters, and it’s exactly the kind of frenzied atmosphere expected for a tech start-up circa 2021. A few yards from where we are sitting, rows of youthful engineers (most recruited from the aerospace sector) stare intently into computer screens. Others are fabricating bits using machinery that defies identification. Behind Anthony, a whiteboard running the length of the room is covered in mathematical equations that look like they would stymie Einstein.
ECONOMY
theislandnow.com

Best Solar Generators Companies Of 2022

Nowadays, one of the best ways to save energy is using so-called green power. You might be wondering what green power is? As we said, one of the best ways to save energy is to use the sun and wind as an energy source. If you want to save electricity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

Leave the generator, take the power station

A new breed of large portable batteries that are encrusted with household outlets and USB ports are touted as the next generation of electric generators -- even though they don't generate electricity at all. Call them "power stations." Here's why they're getting attention from people who want power away from the grid, whether planned or not, without the fuel, emissions and pull cord of a gas generator. If you can make the charge time work in your intended use scenario, these might be your modern alternative to a compact generator.
Aviation Week

Rocket Lab Buying Solar Power Specialist SolAero

Newly infused with public market funding, Rocket Lab said it will buy SolAero Holdings, a supplier of space solar power products and precision aerospace structures, for $80 million in cash as part of the company’s vertical integration transformation to become more of a full-service space services... Subscription Required. Rocket...
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

California to require solar power and batteries in commercial structures

California has become the first state in the United States to require solar power plus energy storage to be integrated into all future commercial structures via its most recent update to building codes. Additionally, the new building code added a requirement that all new residential construction must be ready for the addition of energy storage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bring Me The News

Why the time to switch to solar power is now

It’s been said before and will continue to be indefinitely into the future: Now is the time to switch to solar energy. Yet for as often as it’s been repeated, these really are the days to consider going solar, as a storm of potential issues have appeared in the present and on the horizon that could change the current sunny circumstances.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

