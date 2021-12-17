The best solar charger 2021: Sun power!

Chris Anthony, co-founder and co-CEO of Aptera, is sitting at a desk talking loudly over the sound of grinding metal coming from just beyond his office door. We are in Aptera’s San Diego headquarters, and it’s exactly the kind of frenzied atmosphere expected for a tech start-up circa 2021. A few yards from where we are sitting, rows of youthful engineers (most recruited from the aerospace sector) stare intently into computer screens. Others are fabricating bits using machinery that defies identification. Behind Anthony, a whiteboard running the length of the room is covered in mathematical equations that look like they would stymie Einstein.
