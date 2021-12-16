Alec Baldwin's mobile phone sought in New Mexico search warrant for 'Rust' shooting investigation

Alec Baldwin's mobile phone is in the center of a New Mexico police search warrant for the investigation of the Oct. 21 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the western "Rust."

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office released the search warrant Thursday that called for the "seizure and search of the cellular phone," belonging to Baldwin for the ongoing investigation.

According to the court documents obtained by USA TODAY, police are seeking to conduct a "forensic download" of the iPhone that will include text messages, recent call lists, images, videos, calls or other information related to the movie production.

Investigators believe there might be information on the phone "material and relevant to the investigation" stating in the documents that there were "several emails and text messages sent and received" regarding the "Rust" production in the course of police interviews.

Baldwin, the star and a producer of "Rust," was holding a revolver during film rehearsal when it fired killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set near Santa Fe.

Alec Baldwin's phone is the target of a New Mexico search warrant.

Baldwin told investigators that he slowly took the gun out of his holster in the rehearsal, dramatically turned it and cocked the hammer "which is when the gun goes off." Baldwin said it was supposed to be dummy rounds and, since it was in rehearsal, "he assumed it was an empty gun," according to court documents.

The documents state that Baldwin told investigators that there were emails between himself and the film’s armorer Hanna Gutierrez Reed where she showed him different styles of guns. He requested "a bigger gun," which ended up being a "period" Colt revolver with a brown handle.

Gutierrez Reed told investigators the last time she had loaded the gun was with dummy rounds. She made a statement that she did not believe "anyone on the film set would be that malicious to bring live ammo on the film set."

Documents state that police had requested Baldwin's phone from the actor himself, as well as his attorney, but were told to acquire a warrant. This is the fifth search warrant issued in the investigation.

USA TODAY has reached out to Baldwin's representatives for further comment.

In an interview with ABC earlier this month, Baldwin said, "Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me. Honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible. And I don’t say that lightly.”

