Jan. 6 committee subpoenas James 'Phil' Waldron, who worked on PowerPoint about overturning 2020 election results

By Chelsey Cox, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON — The House committee responsible for investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed Thursday an individual who allegedly worked on a PowerPoint briefing outlining strategies to overturn the 2020 presidential election. .

James P. “Phil” Waldron reportedly briefed several members of Congress on election fraud theories and publicly acknowledged contributing to the presentation to Republican Congress members on the eve of Jan. 6. The committee subpoenaed Waldron for reportedly "promoting claims of election fraud and circulating potential strategies for challenging results of the 2020 election," according to a press release .

Waldron told The Washington Post earlier this month that he discussed claims of foreign interference in the vote with the White House and contributed the claims to the presentation.

The retired U.S. Army colonel claimed to have spoken to Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff to former President Donald Trump, "maybe 8 to 10 times" during multiple visits to the White House after the 2020 presidential election, according to the subpoena .

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., described the document Waldron provided to administration officials and members of Congress as "an alarming blueprint for overturning a nationwide election," according to the release.

Meadows provided to the committee an email dated Jan. 5 about a 38-page PowerPoint briefing titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for Jan. 6.” On Monday, the committee voted to recommend Meadows for contempt for defying his subpoena.

Waldron also participated in meetings at the Willard Hotel in early January and gathered "purported evidence of election fraud," according to the subpoena. He has been ordered to produce documents pertaining to the investigation by Jan. 10, 2022 and appear before the select committee for a deposition on Jan. 17, 2022.

