Long Beach, CA

Long Beach to receive nearly $4.6 million to clean up lead paint, health hazards

By City News Service
 3 days ago

Long Beach will receive nearly $4.6 million in federal funding to identify and clean up dangerous lead paint and other health and safety hazards in the homes of low-income families, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced today.

“The funds awarded through the Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction Grant Programs are critical for communities to mitigate the impacts of unhealthy housing, preserve affordable housing and ensure that future generations can reach their full potential,” HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said in a statement.

“These grants will enable families to live in homes that are healthier as a result of our, and their city governments’, efforts.”

The money is expected to help mitigate health hazards in 220 Long Beach homes.

In October, Fudge hosted Cleveland Clinic President and CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic in a discussion of the nation’s lead poisoning crisis, intended to raise awareness of the harmful and long-term effects of lead exposure to children.

There is a disproportionate prevalence of elevated lead blood levels in communities of color and under resourced neighborhoods.

Thursday’s grant was part of $13.2 million awarded to state and local government agencies in three states, including Ohio and Tennessee.

This is the second round of grants this year from the Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Grant Program and comes as a part of HUD’s continued efforts to solve the nation’s lead crisis.

In August, HUD awarded nearly $95 million to 28 state and local government agencies in 19 states to protect children and families from lead-based paint and other home health hazards.

