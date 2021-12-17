Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 16, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury returned indictments on the following cases Thursday:

Samantha Marie Strickland : Endangering children

Jarell Arlando Washington : Endangering children

Danny L. Duley : Attempted murder with a firearm specification, felonious assault with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability and domestic violence

Romero Julius Davis : Felonious assault with a firearm specification, notice of prior conviction specification and repeat violent offender specification, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability with two firearm specifications, carrying concealed weapons and an additional charge of having weapons while under disability with a firearm specification

Jacob Austin McCaman: Obstructing justice

Joseph David McClendon: Having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon

Jan Michael Rivera Fontanez: Felonious assault with a firearm specification and aggravated assault with a firearm specification

Michael James Perry: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Dominique Antwn Barnes: Possession of cocaine, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon

Eric Demond McQueen: Possession of cocaine, having weapons while under a disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Delvin R. Williams, Sr.: Possession of cocaine, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon

Maria Josefina Rivera Hernandez: Felonious assault

Jacquet Bazemore : Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing official business with two firearm specifications

Tyray Marquise Helms: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Raheen Amar Traylor: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer with a firearm specification, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child

Damion Dominique Foster: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Gerald Lee McMannis : Murder and grand theft of a motor vehicle

Jesse James Adams: Aggravated possession of drugs

Gregory Cruz Direnzo, Jr.: Burglary, obstructing official business, inducing panic and resisting arrest

Christopher William David Sturgeon: Theft, petty theft and misuse of credit cards

Melvin Douglas Johnson III: Receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards

Stevie Ashaude Lydell Ballard : Aggravated burglary with a firearm specification, felonious assault with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, felonious assault with a firearm specification, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapons

Trayshaun Malik Lenear Hill : Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon, receiving stolen property and obstructing official business

Brandon Shawn Mosier: Failure to provide notice of change of address

John Doe: Aggravated murder with a repeat violent offender specification and murder with a repeat violent offender specification

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

