Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 16, 2021
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury returned indictments on the following cases Thursday:
Samantha Marie Strickland : Endangering children
Jarell Arlando Washington : Endangering children
Danny L. Duley : Attempted murder with a firearm specification, felonious assault with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability and domestic violence
Romero Julius Davis : Felonious assault with a firearm specification, notice of prior conviction specification and repeat violent offender specification, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability with two firearm specifications, carrying concealed weapons and an additional charge of having weapons while under disability with a firearm specification
Jacob Austin McCaman: Obstructing justice
Joseph David McClendon: Having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon
Jan Michael Rivera Fontanez: Felonious assault with a firearm specification and aggravated assault with a firearm specification
Michael James Perry: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Dominique Antwn Barnes: Possession of cocaine, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon
Eric Demond McQueen: Possession of cocaine, having weapons while under a disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Delvin R. Williams, Sr.: Possession of cocaine, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon
Maria Josefina Rivera Hernandez: Felonious assault
Jacquet Bazemore : Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing official business with two firearm specifications
Tyray Marquise Helms: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Raheen Amar Traylor: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer with a firearm specification, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child
Damion Dominique Foster: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Gerald Lee McMannis : Murder and grand theft of a motor vehicle
Jesse James Adams: Aggravated possession of drugs
Gregory Cruz Direnzo, Jr.: Burglary, obstructing official business, inducing panic and resisting arrest
Christopher William David Sturgeon: Theft, petty theft and misuse of credit cards
Melvin Douglas Johnson III: Receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards
Stevie Ashaude Lydell Ballard : Aggravated burglary with a firearm specification, felonious assault with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, felonious assault with a firearm specification, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapons
Trayshaun Malik Lenear Hill : Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon, receiving stolen property and obstructing official business
Brandon Shawn Mosier: Failure to provide notice of change of address
John Doe: Aggravated murder with a repeat violent offender specification and murder with a repeat violent offender specification
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
