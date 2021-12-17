ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

I-Team: President of Indio Police Command Unit speaks on turmoil inside department

By John White
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kV2lU_0dP8TQM900

The President of the Indio Police Command Unit, Lt. Chris Hamilton speaks exclusively to News Channel 3's John White about turmoil inside the department.

Hamilton elaborates on an e-mail he sent to City Manager Bryan Montgomery last week making new allegations of a retaliatory environment as the city continues an investigation into Chief of Police Mike Washburn.

Chief Washburn responded to a request to answer some questions about tonight's interview. Washburn's responses are in bold.

1)    Lt. Hamilton says Sgt. Parafan has been interviewed by someone with the D.A. Public Integrity Unit over a complaint received on November 9th.

You will have to ask the D.A. about that.

2)    Lt. Hamilton alleges that Sgt. Parafan is now the subject of six Internal Affairs investigations that have been initiated or solicited by the Chief of Police.  He says these investigations are retaliatory in nature.

The police department has a ministerial duty to investigate all allegations brought to our attention, as indicated by California case law and our own policies.  See Galzinski v. Somers (2016) and our Policy 1020 (attached).

Similarly, the City is required to investigate complaints of misconduct made directly to Human Resources which have bypassed my office.

3)    Lt. Hamilton says the department is poorly staffed and that's raising public safety concerns.

Police staffing continues to be a concern that has touched nearly every police agency locally and nationally.  According to the National Police Foundation, 86% of police departments are reporting staffing shortages. That being said, our recruiting efforts are robust and on-going.  In fact, I will be attending a ceremony tonight for our two newest officers graduating from the police academy.  Additionally, just yesterday, 10 candidates successfully passed our initial police officer testing process and will be moving to the next phase.

You should also be aware that our recruiting team was recently approached by another Coachella Valley police agency to inquire as to why our hiring and recruiting efforts have been so successful compared to theirs.

In terms of safety concerns, please see the attached crime statistics which speak for themselves.

4)    Lt. Hamilton expresses that resignation or termination for the chief are the only acceptable outcomes.

I have no intention of giving in to Lt. Hamilton’s unethical bullying tactics.  My commitment is to create a healthy police department culture that allows all staff to thrive, feel a sense of belonging, and model the Indio Police Department values of Integrity, Professionalism, Service , and Respect .

Indio City Manager Bryan Montgomery provided some additional information in explaining why the city doesn't jump into the public discussion relating to confidential personnel investigations:

https://apps.sdsheriff.net/PublicDocs/SB978/Human%20Resource%20Services%20Bureau/Professional%20Staff%20Development/Professional%20Staff%20Training/Department%20Supervisor/POBR%20-%20In%20Sheriff%20(201909%20MPB).pdf

"The first link provides information regarding the Police Officer Bill of Rights (POBAR). The slide cover various components of POBAR, but you’ll see that confidentiality of personnel investigations is a very important protection set forth in the law.  All police officers, including Chief Washburn and Asst Chief Shaefer (and Sgt. Perafan), are protected by these rights and it would be unfair, inappropriate and illegal to discuss publicly any allegations, or make judgements about the allegations, as the investigations are not even complete. As I asked Lt. Hamilton, would he want any allegations made about him to be made public and assertions made about the potential wrong doing, even before the investigation was complete?

Staffing police agencies is becoming increasingly difficult all across the country - the link below explains that in more detail.  The Indio City Council approved and budgeted for 4 additional police officers in this year’s budget, and we have had success in recent recruitments with two police officers being sworn in a couple of months back and two more will be sworn in on Monday.  We have an aggressive recruitment campaign, as does every police agency, and we will continue to bring on new and replacement officers to the Department.  The public airing of personnel investigations doesn’t help recruitment efforts, but you do not see City officials involved publicly discussing those investigations."

https://www.theiacp.org/sites/default/files/239416_IACP_RecruitmentBR_HR_0.pdf

The post I-Team: President of Indio Police Command Unit speaks on turmoil inside department appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside man arrested on federal charges alleging he sold fentanyl-laced pills that led to deadly overdose

A Riverside man was arrested on accusations that he sold counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl that lead to the deadly overdose of a college student who was visiting her family for the holidays two years ago, the Department of Justice announced. Brandon Michael McDowell, 22, was arrested and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon The post Riverside man arrested on federal charges alleging he sold fentanyl-laced pills that led to deadly overdose appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Young child seen walking alone on corner of N Indian Canyon & Racquet Club in Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Police Department has put a call out to the community to get information on the whereabouts of a young child seen walking alone. Police said a black male child, approximately four years old, wearing a green shirt and blue pants was seen walking along on the corner of N Indian Canyon Drive The post Young child seen walking alone on corner of N Indian Canyon & Racquet Club in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Civil attorney Walter Clark investigating negligence in crash that left 9-year-old dead

Coachella Valley civil attorney Walter Clark says he is investigating all aspects of possible negligence in last week's deadly crash. 9-year-old Monique Guzman was killed after being struck by a car near Desert Hot Springs. Three other kids were hit by the car leaving them injured including Monique's 5-year-old brother, Julio, who is currently hospitalized The post Civil attorney Walter Clark investigating negligence in crash that left 9-year-old dead appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

First confirmed case of Omicron variant detected in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials reported the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant on Friday. Officials said it was found in a 41-year-old fully vaccinated man from the western part of the county. Officials received confirmation this week. County health officials said they are investigating whether the man had traveled before being tested for COVID-19 The post First confirmed case of Omicron variant detected in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indio, CA
State
California State
Indio, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Strong-arm robbery leads to pursuit that ends in crash in Palm Desert

A strong-armed robbery led to a police pursuit that ended in a crash Wednesday evening in Palm Desert. The incident began at 4:33 p.m., that's when deputies responded to a strong-armed robbery at a business within the 72000 block of Highway 111 in Palm Desert. Two suspects took items from inside the business and fled The post Strong-arm robbery leads to pursuit that ends in crash in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Omicron variant detected in San Bernardino County

The first San Bernardino County case of the Omicron variant has been detected, county officials announced on Tuesday. Officials said that the variant was detected in a male resident of Redlands who was fully vaccinated and had obtained a booster shot. He traveled to a conference out of state and returned with COVID-19 symptoms. The The post Omicron variant detected in San Bernardino County appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Live: RivCo Supervisors meeting

Riverside County Supervisors are meeting this morning. You can watch it live here: Yesterday, Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari said she was not surprised by the State of California's announcement of the statewide indoor mask mandate. It begins on Dec. 15 and will last until Jan. 15 https://youtu.be/ZUtO7qPu9hw The post Live: RivCo Supervisors meeting appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspicious death at Indio home now considered a homicide

Update 12/14/21: Police confirmed that this is officially considered a homicide. There were no additional details on the circumstances surrounding the death. Police did confirm that the victim, an adult male, was a resident of the home where he was found. The victim's name can not be released at this time as Indio Police Detectives The post Suspicious death at Indio home now considered a homicide appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Statistics#Police Departments#Indio Police Command#News Channel 3#Internal Affairs#Human Resources
KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo public health director reacts to new statewide mask mandate

Riverside County is reacting to the state's new indoor masking requirement. Monday afternoon, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced that the state will issue a universal statewide indoor mask mandate. It begins on Dec. 15 and will last until Jan. 15. Full Details: California issues statewide masking mandate through Jan. 15 Riverside The post RivCo public health director reacts to new statewide mask mandate appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man killed in shooting at Indio neighborhood

Update 3:10 p.m. The man shot has died from his injuries, police confirmed. If anyone has any further information regarding this case, please contact the Indio Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (760) 391-4051 or call anonymous information through Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341- STOP(7867). This marks back-to-back days with a homicide in the The post Man killed in shooting at Indio neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

California Highway Patrol brings back annual “Cover the Cruiser” event

California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be at the Mathis Brothers Furniture store in Indio collecting toy donations for its annual "Cover the Cruiser" event. This event is part of the CHiPs for Kids event held annually to collect toys for children in need around the Coachella Valley (CV). The toy drive officially kicked off late The post California Highway Patrol brings back annual “Cover the Cruiser” event appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy