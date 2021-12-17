ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt experts: Parents must counter misinformation, get kids vaccinated

The Tribune-Democrat
 3 days ago

As of Dec. 14, 5.6 million U.S. children ages 5 to 11 – or about 19% of this age group – have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. and 2.9 million, or about 10% of this age group, are fully vaccinated. However, the pace...

www.tribdem.com

Pittsburgh, PA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
Pittsburgh, PA
Vaccines
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
TIME

Doctors Don’t Get Paid for Talking to Parents About Kids’ COVID-19 Vaccinations. Joe Biden Wants to Change That

For the last month, Dr. John Waits and his staff have asked the parents of any kid who walks into the clinic the same question: will the child have the COVID-19 vaccine?. “Instantly you see the body language and you get a sense of where we’re going,” says Waits, a family medicine physician and CEO of Cahaba Medical Care in Alabama. The conversations don’t usually end in a “heck no,” he says, but they don’t often end in an immediate vaccination, either. Across Cahaba’s network of 17 health clinics and several visits to local schools, Waits and his team have vaccinated about 150 children since Nov. 2, the day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 .
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthing.ca

New video helps parents prepare kids for COVID-19 vaccine

Unsure how to prepare your child for their first COVID-19 vaccine? A new video by local community partners demystifies the process. First posted online Saturday, the three-minute video includes advice for getting a child ready for vaccination, as well as a step-by-step walkthrough of what to expect at the Devonshire Mall mass vaccination centre.
RELATIONSHIPS
WUKY

"High Five for Health" helps parents vaccinate kids against COVID-19

A new public service campaign aims to help guide Kentucky parents through the process of COVID-19 vaccination for children 5 to 11 years old. The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky with support from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid has launched “High Five for Health.” The effort addresses concerns voiced by parents in focus groups and includes animated videos, social media graphics, message points, and materials for use in doctors’ offices and youth organizations. The materials answer frequently asked questions and provide five steps for parents to follow when getting their child vaccinated.
KIDS
Parents Magazine

Reddit Thread Highlights How Overwhelming It Is To Be a Parent With Kids Too Young to Vaccinate

"Get vaccinated. Get a booster," is a prevailing message from public health officials and the Biden Administration right now. It's not bad advice; vaccines lower hospitalizations. And, with so much we still don't know about the Omicron variant, a surge in cases, and ongoing holiday celebrations, having added protection can help people protect themselves, each other, and the health care system.
KIDS
Deseret News

Why parents remain divided about vaccinating kids against COVID-19

Utah parents with children under 18 continue to be split over getting them vaccinated against COVID-19, but only about a fifth are dead-set against the shots, according to the latest Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll. And Utahns are also pretty evenly divided over whether the shots against the deadly...
KIDS
gilbertsunnews.com

GPS making it easy for kids to get vaccinated

Gilbert Public Schools is doing its part to ensure its younger students who want the COVID-19 vaccine, get it. The district has partnered with Safeway and Albertson’s on an event Nov. 17 and Nov. 20 at Global Academy campus that saw over 550 students ages 5-11 receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which was approved for emergency use in October by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
GILBERT, AZ
bravamagazine.com

Should My Kids Get the COVID-19 Vaccine?

As children over the age of 12 have become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, many parents have struggled to decide whether to immunize their children. As a mother of two daughters, I had fears of my own to work through. It is natural to be skeptical of new medical technology, especially during a time when information about the virus and the vaccine seems to change daily. I was trained to think about medical decisions in terms of risk versus reward, and the benefit of the COVID-19 vaccine outweighs any danger by leaps and bounds. As someone who works in medicine, I naturally hear a lot of questions and concerns, so I want to address a few about the vaccine, so that you can make an informed decision.
KIDS
arcamax.com

Ask the Pediatrician: How can parents get kids to try healthier foods?

Q: My kids are such picky eaters. How can I get them to try healthier options?. A: Picky eating in childhood, especially between 2 and 4 years old, is very common. It can cause a lot of mealtime conflict, with parents highly invested in children eating their vegetables and children highly invested in refusing to do so.
KIDS
MSNBC

Fresh evidence that Covid vaccinations have a societal impact

I saw a report out of Ohio this morning that the Cleveland Clinic is "nearing hospital bed capacity" because of unvaccinated Covid-19 patients. There are countless stories like these from hospitals across the country. It's against this backdrop that Bloomberg News published a report out of Kentucky this week that...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Bring Me The News

Even with omicron uncertainty, experts agree: Get vaccinated and get a booster

One week after lab testing uncovered the first case of the omicron variant in Minnesota, much remains unknown about this latest strain of the coronavirus. We don't know if it's more transmissible, though some recent small studies suggest it may be. The data is too limited to draw any conclusions about whether it is more likely to cause severe illness. And it's still being determined how effective the existing COVID vaccines may be in preventing omicron-caused illness.
PHARMACEUTICALS
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC revises COVID-19 vaccination data for those 65+

The CDC revised its COVID-19 vaccination data for Americans 65 and older after state officials discovered the agency over-counted the number of people who received first doses, Bloomberg reported Dec. 18. The CDC reduced the percentage of people 65 and older who received one dose from 99.9 percent to 95...
PUBLIC HEALTH

