The rate of COVID-19 cases coming back positive in the Houston area rose in the week of Dec. 13-19, according to the Texas Medical Center. Key takeaways from the TMC data show the number of new cases of COVID-19 per day nearly tripled when comparing the week of Dec. 6-12 to the week of Dec. 13-19, rising from 721 new cases per day to 2,094 new cases per day between those two weeks. Meanwhile, hospitalizations increased from 68 people per day between Dec. 6-12, compared to 110 per day on average between Dec. 13-19.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO