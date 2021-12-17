ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

VIDEO: Man who escaped community custody leads police on foot chase

By Alyssa Bitsie
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NYYFh_0dP8T0jk00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who got a huge break with a plea deal after escaping community custody is now in the more hot water. Just 11 days after the plea deal, deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office found him in a stolen vehicle and when they tried to arrest him, he took off.

Deputies say Jacob Zamora was sitting in a stolen vehicle just before 6 a.m. on November 30. They approached the vehicle and had him get out of the car. The deputy chased him around Circle K in the 5600 block of Fourth Street NW. The deputy told Zamora to stop numerous times but he continued running across Fourth Street where the deputy tackled him.

Zamora knew he was on probation for escaping community custody when he cut off his ankle monitor in a different case. He hold his probation officer he couldn’t follow the rules and wouldn’t go back to jail. After the deputy chase him down, Zamora gave him props. A Circle K employee says Zamora was at the business for several hours even asking them if they wanted to buy the vehicle.

Police say Zamora actually stole the vehicle from his uncle. When deputies asked Zamora to tell them what was so important, he gave them a cryptic answer. “Tonight is important to me sir. Tonight is very important to me,” Zamora said in lapel video. He was booked and charged with stealing a car and resisting and evading arrest.

Zamora is currently at MDC and is awaiting a hearing next week to revoke his probation on the escape from community custody. In that charge, his sentence was suspended and he was given time served so he was out on probation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

BCSO arrest suspected drunk driver linked to fatal hit-and-run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies say the suspected drunk driver who fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in Nob Hill this weekend is now behind bars. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was hit and killed near Coal Ave. and Tulane Dr. just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. It’s unclear how deputies tracked down […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigating after person found shot to death on street

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in southwest Albuquerque on Sunday evening. Police report that a person was found dead in the street near 60th St. and Churchill Rd. around 5:30 p.m. APD reports that the victim appeared to have been shot, but no further information was given. KRQE […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

WATCH NOW: BCSO to release new details in fatal shooting of domestic violence suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release new details today about a fatal shooting between deputies and a domestic violence suspect earlier this month. The department says its planning to hold a news conference about the incident this afternoon, which KRQE News 13 will livestream on this page starting around […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police investigating road rage shooting, search for suspect

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department investigating a shooting that occurred on Cerrillos Rd. at Herrera Dr. on Sunday, Dec. 19. SFPD states officers responded to a reported road rage incident where the driver was shot. Authorities report that the Regional Emergency Communication Center received a call that a dark-colored small Chevrolet SUV […]
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bernalillo County, NM
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Bernalillo County, NM
Crime & Safety
KRQE News 13

Hobbs Police arrest Grinch at nursing center

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs police made an arrest just before Christmas, making sure the Grinch didn’t get away. They shared the video on their Facebook page, showing an officer looking for the culprit at the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He gets some help from residents at the building and catches the Grinch trying to […]
HOBBS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Lawsuit#Aps#Unm#Mdc
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigating Saturday morning homicide in South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide they believe occurred Saturday morning in the South Valley. Deputies were responding to reports of shots fired. Upon arrival they found a man deceased from a gunshot wound. They say another man was still on the scene is has been detained. No other information […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man pleads no contest for fatal street racing crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The driver accused of killing a man while street racing two years ago has pled no contest. Police say Francisco Reyes Merlos was driving nearly 90 mph down Montomgery in October 2019 when he crashed into another car carrying Travis Dehart and his 15-year-old daughter. Dehart was teaching his daughter how to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRQE News 13

Bomb threat prompts evacuation, investigation at Amazon’s westside facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies and the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating a bomb threat that prompted an evacuation at the Amazon warehouse facility in northwest Albuquerque Friday evening. BCSO says the threat came in around 5:45 p.m. through a text message to an employee. Employees were evacuated safely and the company sent […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of hitting, killing 7-year-old boy still on the run

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The manhunt continues for 27-year-old Sergio Almanza, the suspect accused of killing a 7-year-old- boy on Sunday while he was trying to cross the street outside the River of Lights. An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Almanza who resides in Los Chavez. Neighbors say there was a heavy police presence outside his […]
BELEN, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy