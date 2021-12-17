ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Gifts for Employees To Show That You Care

By Loren Cecil
 3 days ago
One category on your gifting list that may be challenging is those gifts for employees. Especially if you’re a boss, and you want to get a little something to show that you appreciate everyone you work with. It should also be appropriate and not too expensive.

Fear not — we’ve got some great options that are perfect for getting for one, five or 50 employees. These are gifts almost anyone can use or appreciate, particularly in a work or office setting, so you don’t have to worry if you don’t know some of the recipients too well. Anything from a travel coffee mug to an audible subscription make great presents for people you work with or supervise.

Whether you want to go smaller and more general with a notebook or slightly more significant with a pressure relief seat cushion for those rigid desk chairs, these are some of the best gifts for employees in 2021.

1. Papier Notebook

MOST VERSATILE

Almost any human can use a notebook regardless of their job title or the industry they work in, making this an excellent gift for employees. Maybe they’ll use it in the office, to take notes while in the field or make grocery lists at home. This chic color block notebook from Papier is nice without being too intricate or expensive, and it comes in tons of color options if you want to mix things up for different employees. You can also choose whether it is soft or hardcover and whether you’d like the pages to be lined, blank or dotted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h5AKC_0dP8St0Z00


Buy: Papier Notebook $22.94

2. Wireless Charger

BEST TECH

If you work in a field where employees are often at their desks and using their phones, this wireless charger is a great gift. It’s something that anyone can use, and it makes charging extra convenient since it also serves as a stand so you can easily see and use your phone while powering up. It’s adjustable, foldable, portable, universally compatible and affordable enough to get for everyone in the office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V3Rbi_0dP8St0Z00


Buy: Wireless Charger $12.49

3. ZZ Plant

MOST LIVELY

Everyone likes a good plan, especially one that’s easy to care for and helps brighten up a stiff office. The ZZ plant is hardy, drought-tolerant, doesn’t require too much light and only needs to be watered every few weeks. It’s the perfect plant to gift your employees that will stay alive in most workspaces without much effort. This one from the sill also comes in a chic pot that’ll look stylish in any space.


Buy: ZZ Plant $35.00

4. Pressure Relief Seat Cushion

MOST COMFORTABLE

The majority of standard desk chairs are not great on your back. For jobs where you have to sit all day, it’s necessary to find a way to make it more comfortable. Since you can’t get everyone new chairs, get them these pressure relief seat cushions. Made from extra dense memory foam, they’re scientifically designed to relieve sitting and hip pressure while improving sitting posture on any chair. Your employees and their sore muscles will thank you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TllQu_0dP8St0Z00


Buy: Pressure Relief Seat Cushion $69.00

5. Cartoons from The New Yorker 2022 Calendar

MOST ENTERTAINING

If your employees read The New Yorker, enjoy cartoons or just need help keeping track of the date, get them this tear-off daily calendar brought to you by the magazine itself. It’s perfect for keeping at work since it focuses on weekdays with combined weekend pages. Each one features a particularly funny or relatable cartoon, touching on topics such as work, family, marriage, pets and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOm82_0dP8St0Z00


Buy: Cartoons from The New Yorker 2022 Calendar $14.39 (orig. $15.99) 10% OFF

6. Porter Travel Mug

BEST FOR THE ENVIRONMENT

Reusable mugs are essential these days if you’re trying to be environmentally conscious. At many workplaces, employees drink multiple cups of coffee or tea every day, likely including one they transport from home. Help them avoid throwing away tons of single-use cups with this stylish travel mug. It comes in various cool colors and designs to cater to each employee (with options for personalization), made from durable ceramic with a matte silicone sleeve and press-fit, splash-resistant lid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27a8FA_0dP8St0Z00


Buy: Porter Travel Mug $20.00

7. NEST Reed Diffuser

BEST SMELLING

Sure, candles are great, but they only distribute so much aroma and burn out fairly quickly with frequent use. Instead, try this NEST Reed Diffuser to help your employees infuse their offices or homes with beautiful scents. It’ll continuously release fragrance for up to 90 days, with all-natural reed sticks and high-quality oils. They also happen to look chic and elegant on display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z69uw_0dP8St0Z00


Buy: NEST Reed Diffuser $50.00

8. Work from Home Survival Kit

BEST FOR REMOTE WORKERS

If your company is still operating primarily remote, your employees will greatly appreciate this work-from-home survival kit. It’ll give them some laughs and provide useful items while working remotely, like earplugs and a webcam cover. There’s also conference call bingo and a coin they can flip to decide if they should wear pajamas or pants, just for fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mQpvt_0dP8St0Z00


Buy: Work from Home Survival Kit $20.00

9. Aromatherapy Inhalation Tabs

BEST FOR STRESS

For work environments where things tend to get a bit stressful, anything to help you stay calm is a great gift. These aromatherapy inhalation tabs are made with pure essential oils to aid in releasing pain and anxiety. You can stick one anywhere that’s near enough for you to inhale and enjoy breathing in relaxing scents throughout your workday and even in the rush hour traffic on your way home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q3ItI_0dP8St0Z00


Buy: Aromatherapy Inhalation Tabs $23.99

10. Audible Gift Card

BEST FOR COMMUTERS

Audible offers tons of podcasts and books on tape, so anyone can find something that they’ll enjoy listening to while they’re on the train or driving into work. Even if you’re already a member, you can redeem this gift card to enjoy any amount of free months of the service. It can help your employees stay informed and entertained so that they’ll complain less about their morning commute.



Buy: Audible Gift Card

