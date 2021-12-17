ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After seeing his son putting on makeup, this dad has the most heartwarming reaction

By Heather Wake
This video went viral back in 2020 , but it has recently resurfaced on Reddit: Made Me Smile . And rightfully so. What this father says to his son is so heartwarming that it deserves a second round of publicity. It’s a masterclass on unconditional love.

Daniel Diaz was filming a makeup tutorial when his father walks in (at about 13 minutes into the tutorial). The lights are off and Daniel is trying to hide his fully made up face, complete with false eyelashes and nails.

“What are you doing?” The father asks his son.

“I’m recording a video,” Daniel replies shyly.

Though Daniel is nervously laughing, his father takes a more sincere tone.

In a gentle voice, his father starts: “Papa, I’m going to tell you something. Whatever you want to do, papa…”

“Don’t make me cry!” Daniel protests.

“Whatever you want to do,” the father continues, “you’ll be okay. I’ll be okay with you.”

Going in for a hug, he says, “I’m with you. I love you.” Kisses and more “I love yous” can be heard.

Offering some fatherly advice, Daniel’s dad adds, “if this makes you happy, do it. But do it good.”

After dad leaves the room, Daniel turns the lights on and tells the audience, “My dad’s seen me!” which, given the context, takes on a whole new meaning. Daniel might have meant “oh yes, my dad just saw what I was doing,” but underlying that statement, there seems to be a different message: my dad sees ME. The real me. And he loves me.

Acceptance can come from the simplest of gestures, but it makes a world of difference to a young teen trying to form an authentic identity for themselves, especially one that isn’t as commonly accepted by society.

The video received an overwhelming amount of positive comments:

“I’m so happy for him. This is so uncommon in Hispanic households.”

“The way he speaks to you so softly. You have a KING in your house.”

“Yo this one hit different. Your dad is the kind of dad the world needs.“

“Your papá broke every hispanic dad stereotype.”

“‘Do it, but do it good. I’m always with you.’ That’s the part that really got me. This dad is such a role model to young people looking to have children in the future.

"’You'll be ok.’ There's so much love in that, the reassurance, the assurance that dad will be ok right alongside.”

“That was the part that got me. He doesn’t care if his son is wearing make up or playing football. He wants him be the best he can be at whatever he loves! That is a Dad right there.”

“THIS is how you parent! Unconditional love.”

This story goes to show how big of an impact a supportive parent can have. It not only affects the individual, it changes the community as well. All while breaking stereotypes along the way. Daniel and his dad are showing what’s possible, when we let compassion lead the way.

terry
1d ago

Another article pushing Transgender and depopulation...if you look up who sponsors the Ad Council commercials pushing Transgender it's our government..Trasgenders can't procreate so the Agenda rolls on.

Tim Tim
3d ago

🥰🤗 our children are all we have... only reason I still want to be here! great job letting your young man know where his love and support lies! he is yours and you, his! He knows now that there are no limitations on him and his dad's love!!!! best wishes

EMMANUEL 1.16×2=1
3d ago

what you are doing is wrong in God's eyes but a Father's Love is unconditional I know this for a fact in Jesus Christ name

