Thanks So Very Much To Our Amazing Advertisers

A little over five years ago, I had just passed my tenth year working at Red Hat. I loved the company, and I loved my job. But something happens when you love your work. You spend a lot of time doing it and start getting good at it. Over time, you may get so good at it, it no longer feels satisfying. That’s what happened to me at Red Hat. I had become complacent, and a bit depressed. I needed something new. A new challenge to reset my life. At the 2016 Linux Plumbers Conference, I let it be known that I was looking to make a move. I was approached by people who represented different companies, but they all offered me the same thing I was doing at Red Hat, and I didn’t see a new opportunity that would get me out of my rut. Then Dirk Hohndel approached me and said he started a new job, assigned to the task of helping the company become a good open source citizen and asked me if I would join him in the mission. I thought to myself, “I have no idea how to do this,” and quickly answered “YES!”

