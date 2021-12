When I first moved to Minnesota many years ago, I was suspicious about anyone who gleefully grabbed their winter gear to go outside and play in subzero weather (my husband is one of those people, by the way). It's not like I was unfamiliar with arctic blasts and polar vortexes. I moved here from the Northeast where it get's pretty darned cold. But not as cold as it gets in the upper Midwest. I worried that I would never be one of the happy souls who embraces winter and can't wait to lace up their skates the minute the ice freezes over.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO