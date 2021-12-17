ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

Grant Award will connect 12,000 unserved citizens in Pittsylvania County

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was an exciting moment for Pittsylvania County Tuesday afternoon when officials gathered to share the welcome news that the Pittsylvania County-RiverStreet Networks partnership as been awarded $39.5 million for fiber-to-the-home network where 12,000 unserved locations will be reached within three years. As part of a larger, multi-locality project,...

