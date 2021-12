LAREDO, Texas - Border Patrol agents working at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized more than $1.2 million worth of methamphetamine in two separate busts. The first one happened on Monday, December 13, when agents decided to take a closer look at a 2006 Honda Accord driven by a 46-year-old man from Mexico. They used non-intrusive imaging and a K9 to search the car and found 56.39 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden inside. The drugs had an estimated street value of $1,127,873.

LAREDO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO