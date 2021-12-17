ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonard ‘Hub’ Hubbard, Longtime Bassist for The Roots, Dies at 62

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeonard “Hub” Hubbard, who was the longtime bassist for The Roots, died after a long battle with cancer on Thursday (Dec. 16). He was 62. His stepdaughter India Owens confirmed the news to The Philadelphia Inquirer, which reported that the cause of death was multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer...

Comments / 17

Chelsy Renee
3d ago

So sorry to hear this. Rest In Power my brother.My Love and Prayers to his family and his loved ones. (Band Mates )as well.

TheDailyBeast

Ex-Bass Player for The Roots Dead at 62

Leonard “Hub” Hubbard, a former bassist and early member of the hip-hop troupe The Roots, died Thursday at 62, his wife confirmed to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Hubbard joined The Roots in 1992, serving as their bass player through multiple albums before leaving in 2007, two years before they began their Jimmy Fallon residencies. He was later diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, and planned to use his time to put together an album of collaborations he composed. “He wanted to be known for the type of music he was composing,” his wife Stephanie said. “And before he died, he was sitting there at night listening to the music, and he was so happy with it.” Hubbard is the second former Roots member to pass in the last two years—Malik B. died last year at 47, though a cause of death was not released.
MUSIC
TheWrap

Robbie Shakespeare, Sly & Robbie Bassist, Dies at 68

Robbie Shakespeare, one half of reggae outfit Sly & Robbie, has died at 68. Guillaume Bougard, Shakespeare’s manager and producer, confirmed to CNN that the bassist died in Miami. He died following complications related to kidney and liver transplants he underwent in 2020. The bassist’s death was announced by...
MUSIC
phillyvoice.com

Fans mourn death of The Roots founding member Leonard Hubbard

Leonard Hubbard, a founding member of The Roots, died Thursday after a nearly 15-year fight with blood cancer. He was 62. The West Philly native, who went by the nickname "Hub," was taken to Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, Montgomery County on Wednesday after he suddenly became immobile, his wife, Stephanie Hubbard, told 6ABC. Hubbard's cancer had been in remission until last month, she said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Billboard

Wanda Young, Singer of The Marvelettes, Dies at 78

Wanda Young, a member of the 1960s Motown group The Marvelettes, has died, Rolling Stone reports. She was 78. Young, who also performed under the name Wanda Rogers, was the lead vocalist on Marvelettes songs like “I’ll Keep Holding On” and “Don’t Mess With Bill.” Further details about her death were not available at press time.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Morphine Drummer Billy Conway Dead at 65

Drummer Billy Conway, whose work with revered Nineties group Morphine blended jazz, blues, and rock into a critically-acclaimed amalgam, died on Sunday at the age of 65. Conway’s friend and bandmate Jeffrey Foucault confirmed the musician’s death to Rolling Stone, adding that the cause of death was cancer. “We are devastated to learn that our brother, Morphine drummer Billy Conway, has passed, finally succumbing to cancer after a long fight,” the band Vapors of Morphine, who Conway performed with alongside other former members, wrote on Facebook. “Our deepest condolences go to his family and friends.” “Billy Conway was one of the best...
MUSIC
Daily News

‘Laverne & Shirley’ star Eddie Mekka dead at 69

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. He was 69. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out of contact for multiple days. Mekka appeared on 150 episodes of ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'RHOA' Couple Reportedly on the Rocks

Sheree Whitfield's highly anticipated return to Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta has fans eager for an update on her love life. As reported by several blogs, Whitfield's focus on showcasing her thriving relationship with her on-again-off-again boyfriend, former party promoter Tyrone Gilliams. But as TMZ reports, her storyline may be in jeopardy. Turns out Whitfield and Gilliams are not on speaking terms after a major fallout regarding filming a scene for the upcoming 14th season.
NFL
Rolling Stone

UTFO Rapper Kangol Kid Dead at 55

Kangol Kid, a member of the Brooklyn hip-hop group UTFO whose 1984 song “Roxanne, Roxanne” sparked a legendary rap rivalry, has died at the age of 55. The emcee/producer born Shaun Fequiere’s death comes after he revealed he was battling stage 4 colon cancer; he was first diagnosed in February 2021; in late November, Kangol Kid shared a photo of his fellow rapper LL Cool J visiting him at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, where he recently underwent surgery. “Please forgive me for not returning calls and more,” Kangol Kid wrote at the time. “Things have become, and are...
BROOKLYN, NY
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
