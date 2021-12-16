ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden officially acknowledges Build Back Better will miss deadline but says he's 'determined' to see bill on Senate floor 'as early as possible'

By Phil Mattingly
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Joe Biden, in a lengthy statement, implicitly acknowledged ongoing negotiations with Sen. Joe Manchin and procedural steps will cause Democrats to miss the Christmas deadline for Senate passage of his $1.75 trillion economic and climate package, noting that Democrats will continue to work together "over the days and weeks ahead"...

Goldman Sachs cuts US economic forecast after Joe Manchin rejects Build Back Better

(CNN Business) — Senator Joe Manchin's opposition to the Build Back Better Act prompted Goldman Sachs to swiftly dim its US economic outlook. The Wall Street firm told clients Sunday it no longer assumes President Joe Biden's signature legislation will get through the narrowly divided Congress, citing the West Virginia Democrat's announcement that he's a "no" on the $1.75 trillion bill.
The surprising reason you can't find cream cheese anywhere

New York (CNN Business) — This year hackers have unleashed cyberattacks against pipelines, ferry boats, meat packers, even police departments. And now they've come for the cream cheese. In October, a cyberattack against the largest US cheese manufacturer contributed to a nationwide cream cheese shortage shortly before the holidays,...
Rolling Stone

Republicans Praise Manchin as a Hero While Dancing on the Grave of Build Back Better

Republicans were quick to fall all over themselves to hail Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) as a hero who saved Christmas for publicly opposing President Biden’s social spending package. The centrist Democrat said that he “is a no” and will not support Biden’s Build Back Better social spending plan. “I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t,” Manchin told Fox News’ Bret Baier on Sunday, prompting gushing praise from the right-wing. “I very much appreciate Senator Manchin’s decision not to support Build Back Better,” said Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.). “The Build Back Broke bill never seeing the light...
mediaite.com

‘He Doesn’t Have the Guts’: Bernie Sanders Tears Into Joe Manchin for Killing Build Back Better Bill

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) railed at Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) for pulling the plug on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. Manchin announced on Fox News Sunday that he won’t support the bill, which virtually torpedoes months of effort by the Democrats to get that legislation passed in Congress. CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Sanders for his response on State of the Union, and he bitterly commented that Manchin “will have a lot of explaining to do to the people of West Virginia, to tell him why he doesn’t have the guts to take on the drug companies, to lower the cost of prescription drugs, why he is not prepared to expand home healthcare…”
BGR.com

People need to stop losing their minds over Joe Manchin and Biden’s stimulus check bill

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, last chance for Black Friday deals, more Congressional Democrats have spent this final Sunday before Christmas in a state of collective freakout, over West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin finally and unequivocally tanking President Biden’s Build Back Better spending plan. And that’s a shame — the response from Democrats, that is. Here’s what’s going on, to catch everyone up to speed. The rest of Biden’s agenda is now essentially at the mercy of whatever happens in the midterm election year of 2022. That’s because the Senate has now adjourned for 2021. Without, of course,...
