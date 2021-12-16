Burlington Golf Club names Matt Baschke as new PGA professional

It isn't easy to follow in the footsteps of a legend, to try to replace someone who has been a transcendent figure.

Matt Baschke gets that task at Burlington Golf Club.

Baschke, who turns 30 on Monday, will take the reins in his first job as head PGA professional at Burlington Golf Club, where he will take over for Joe Butler. Butler retired after a 29-year run at BGC, the last six with Baschke as his assistant.

Baschke has some big shoes to fill, but he is ready to tackle the challenge and hit the ground running.

"I want to keep training in the right direction, build up the membership here and keep the junior golf program going strong," Baschke said. "We need to restock the youth program. A lot of those players are moving on now, so we need to get more juniors and develop more depth there. We had one of the most successful youth rosters the last few years under Joe and we want to keep that going."

Baschke grew up in Okoboji, a hotbed of golf in Iowa. Unlike many other PGA professionals, Baschke got a late start in the sport he chose to pursue as a profession.

"My Dad took me out when I was 11 and I got hooked right away," Baschke said. "Golf is a great game. It's one of the few games that you can learn and be competitive at throughout your entire life."

Baschke played golf for two years at Iowa Lakes Community College before deciding to pursue a career in golf. He studied at the Golf Academy of America in Myrtle Beach, North Carolina, before accepting a position as assistant PGA professional at BGC.

Baschke learned the ropes from Butler the last six seasons, and now is ready to try his hand as head PGA professional.

"Not only has he been the best for the last 29 years, he has spent 50 years in golf," Baschke said. "He taught me everything, from customer service to accommodations to forming a schedule and getting a feel for who the members are and what they want. Joe has taught me everything. I am really going to miss him."

"Matt will do a great job," Butler said. "He has a great personality and a great sense of humor. He will fit in just fine."

One of Baschke's top priorities will be keeping the junior program at a high level. That is something BGC and the community have prided themselves in over the years. The youth are the future.

"I have a good relationship with those boys. They had a lot of success and they really worked at it," Baschke said. "Their success was built on their dedication to the sport. I hope that spreads to the younger kids and that keep playing like that."

Baschke said he plans to continue to have a strong working relationship with the Iowa Golf Association and keep BGC in the rotation to host some of the IGA's major events.

"We are always happy to host those events," Baschke said. "They are super fun and the course here is always fun to play. When those things are in town, the community really enjoys it and our membership is 100 percent behind it. We want to continue that relationship."

While the 2022 season seems a long way off, Baschke already has begun preparations for the upcoming season. While he doesn't officially take over until Jan. 1, Baschke already has hit the ground running.

"I'm really looking forward to it," Baschke said. "Right now I have been in contact with different apparel and equipment companies, making sure we get everything we need for our members for the upcoming season. I'm trying to get ahead of the game a little bit. I'm doing as much as I can."