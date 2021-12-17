Columbus, KS elementary students raise money for St. Jude

NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Chamber of Commerce held its annual “Breakfast with Santa” at the Civic Center. Kids got the chance to have some pancakes for breakfast and build a number of different crafts to take home with them. The most important part of the whole thing of course, was getting to meet santa. The breakfast had to be cancelled last year due to the pandemic which made the return this year even more special.

NEOSHO, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO