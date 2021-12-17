ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, KS

Columbus, KS elementary students raise money for St. Jude

By Payton Holloway
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Kan. – Students at Park Elementary in Columbus, Kansas raised $7,647.50 for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Thursday, they were honored for their hard work.

At an assembly kids who raised money were awarded prizes as a thanks for their efforts to support the project started by teacher Cindy Wells.

