Public Safety

All from US missionary group freed in Haiti, police say

By AP News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The remaining members of a U.S. missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago in Haiti have been freed, Haitian police and the church group said Thursday. The spokesman for Haiti’s National Police, Gary Desrosiers, confirmed to The Associated Press that the hostages had...

Daily Mail

'God has answered our prayers': Pastor of the 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti says they were treated 'relatively well' during two-month abduction after remaining 12 captives were released

A Michigan pastor who leads the congregation that includes six of the missionaries among the 17 Americans and one Canadian held captive in Haiti for two months before they were finally freed said the kidnap victims were 'treated relatively well' during the ordeal. 'God has answered our prayers,' Reverend Ron...
RELIGION
AFP

Last 12 North American hostages freed in Haiti

The remaining 12 of 17 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti two months ago have been freed, police said Thursday, after negotiations with a notorious criminal gang to secure the missionary group's release. Two of the 17 were released in November, and another three were freed earlier this month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Three more Christian missionaries kidnapped in Haiti for over a month have been released

Three more Christian missionaries who have been held hostage in Haiti for more than seven weeks have been released, Christian Aid Ministries said Monday. The group, released Sunday evening, were among 17 U.S. and Canadian missionaries who were kidnapped in Haiti on Oct. 16. Two other hostages, an American husband and wife, were freed in late November due to illness without a ransom being paid, a source told the Miami Herald at the time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fireball from overturned tanker kills dozens in Haiti

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (AP) — A gasoline tanker overturned and exploded in northern Haiti, unleashing a fireball that swept through homes and businesses on its way to killing at least 60 people Tuesday in the latest tragedy to befall the Caribbean nation. The blast occurred shortly after midnight in Cap-Haitien,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Missionary hostages escaped Haiti kidnappers: church organization

Twelve North American gang hostages held for months in Haiti orchestrated their own escape last week, hiking for miles under cover of darkness carrying young children, their church organization said Monday. Christian Aid Ministries (CAM), which had provided little information on the 16 Americans and one Canadian who were kidnapped in mid-October, on Monday detailed the hostages' ordeal and the mid-December escape of the final 12 hostages, a group that included a 10-month-old, a three-year-old and two teenagers, along with eight adults. "They walked for possibly as much as 10 miles... traveling through woods and thickets, working through thorns and briars" under cover of darkness to safety, said Weston Showalter, spokesman for the Ohio-based missionary group, in a streamed press conference. "Two hours were through fierce brambles. We were in gang territory the whole hike," Showalter quoted one of the escapees as saying.
PUBLIC SAFETY
