NFL

Rams place LB Von Miller, eight others on reserve/COVID list

By Ben Levine
 3 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams are now up to 25 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. While the organization will surely activate some players prior to Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, they’ll still have a long list of absences for the contest. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wideout Odell Beckham are among the other Rams players who were already stashed on the list.

Yesterday, commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL wasn’t planning on postponing or cancelling any upcoming games. The Browns and WFT are among the other teams that are dealing with more than 20 players on the COVID list.

