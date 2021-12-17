ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Zaire Wade shows off business in latest episode of "My Hustle"

By David J. Hunt
 3 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If the name Zaire Wade sounds familiar, it's because his father is none other than Dwayne Wade, three-time NBA champion and Miami Heat legend. With his dad retired, Zaire is taking the torch for the family business of basketball. In the latest episode of the Whistle's "My Hustle," he shows he also knows how to run a business off the court.

Wade is a member of the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G League. The 6'3" shooting guard is averaging only 4.2 points per game, but off the court, he is balling out and making some serious business moves.

Zaire has his own clothing brand, YNG DnA, and is also dabbling in NFTs. YNG DnA sells socks, shirts, shorts, joggers and hoodies. If you need a last minute Christmas present, this might be for you. He didn't go into the brand alone--he has a small team of people working for him. Zaire says he is looking to collaborate with major clothing brands in the near future.

YNG DnA is constantly looking for ways to grow. So far, Zaire is doing all the right things to make sure it happens. He created his own NFT avatar, a venture he says he wants to master. YNG DnA also prides itself in their eco-friendly packaging. A sustainable brand is a brand we can all get behind!

Click the episode below to learn more about Zaire's brand, what it's like being Dwayne Wade's son and how he is giving back:

