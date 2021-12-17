ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2-alarm Manayunk fire under control after burning for four hours

By Jay Sorgi
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Manayunk neighborhood of Philadelphia saw fire crews take about four hours to put a two-alarm warehouse fire under control Wednesday night.

The Philadelphia Fire Department said the fire happened near the corner of Flat Rock Road and Leverington Avenue at around 3:30 p.m.

Crews had to close numerous roads as they fought the fire.

The department said that issuing a second alarm allowed for a much larger fire and support crew to come to the scene in battling the fire.

They were able to bring the fire under control at about 7:30 p.m.

There was no initial word of any injuries, the cause of the fire, or the amount of damage.

Numerous road closures happened during the fire, along with many delays nearby on I-76 as drivers viewed the fire.

