Cardinals' Kyler Murray on WRs minus DeAndre Hopkins: 'I’m confident in every single one of those guys'

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

It was reported earlier on Thursday that Arizona Cardinals All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will miss at least the remainder of the regular season after having knee surgery to repair a torn MCL.

Star quarterback Kyler Murray spoke about that loss Thursday as the 10-3 Cardinals prepare to play at the 1-11-1 Detroit Lions Sunday afternoon.

"Obviously, that’s a big hit," Murray said, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "That’s a guy we all know and trust out there on the field. But it’s a long season and not all the time are you going to make it to the end with your full army.

"We just have to have guys behind him step up and I’m confident in every single one of those guys. We have a deep receiving room, we have a deep running back room, we got a ton of skill."

According to ESPN stats, Christian Kirk leads the Cardinals with 53 receptions, 70 targets, and 718 receiving yards, and he now sits atop the receiving-touchdowns category among active Arizona players with four. Kirk, A.J. Green, and midseason acquisition Zach Ertz should all see upticks in looks from Murray with Hopkins sidelined starting this weekend, although head coach Kliff Kingsbury may not want to show too much of his altered offensive scheme against what is currently the NFL's worst team.