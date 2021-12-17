ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals' Kyler Murray on WRs minus DeAndre Hopkins: 'I’m confident in every single one of those guys'

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RLOOL_0dP8Ps1D00
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

It was reported earlier on Thursday that Arizona Cardinals All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will miss at least the remainder of the regular season after having knee surgery to repair a torn MCL.

Star quarterback Kyler Murray spoke about that loss Thursday as the 10-3 Cardinals prepare to play at the 1-11-1 Detroit Lions Sunday afternoon.

"Obviously, that’s a big hit," Murray said, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "That’s a guy we all know and trust out there on the field. But it’s a long season and not all the time are you going to make it to the end with your full army.

"We just have to have guys behind him step up and I’m confident in every single one of those guys. We have a deep receiving room, we have a deep running back room, we got a ton of skill."

According to ESPN stats, Christian Kirk leads the Cardinals with 53 receptions, 70 targets, and 718 receiving yards, and he now sits atop the receiving-touchdowns category among active Arizona players with four. Kirk, A.J. Green, and midseason acquisition Zach Ertz should all see upticks in looks from Murray with Hopkins sidelined starting this weekend, although head coach Kliff Kingsbury may not want to show too much of his altered offensive scheme against what is currently the NFL's worst team.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Detroit Lions Make NFL History in Victory Over Cardinals

The Detroit Lions secured themselves a little bit of history in their Week 15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. According to CBS Sports, It is the first time in NFL history a team with one victory or fewer defeated a team with 10 or more wins by double-digits. “That was...
NFL
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray made big mistake on last play of Cardinals' loss

Kyler Murray made a lot of nice plays on Monday night, but he sure made a big mistake on the last play of his Arizona Cardinals’ 30-23 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals were down 10 late in the game and kicked a field goal with 37 seconds left to make it 30-23. Arizona then improbably recovered an onside kick to give themselves a chance to tie the game. But their final possession went poorly.
NFL
Yardbarker

James Conner suffers injury at end of Cardinals’ loss

The Arizona Cardinals came up short against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, and one of their key offensive contributors suffered an injury. James Conner was shown receiving attention from trainers at the end of the Cardinals’ 30-23 loss to the Rams. The versatile running back got hurt on the second-to-last play of the game, when he caught a 9-yard pass.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pro Football Talk#Espn
ClutchPoints

Rams star Aaron Donald drops major injury update ahead of Seahawks clash

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is currently on track to feature in the upcoming Tuesday clash against the Seattle Seahawks. Two days after the Rams’ thrilling win over the Arizona Cardinals, Donald was listed on the team’s injury report due to a knee issue. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner went on to take part in the team’s last three scheduled practices over the week, although he was a limited participant in each session.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lions’ Shocking Victory Today

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that he wanted his team to play the role of spoiler to end the season. And spoil they did today. The Detroit Lions stunned the football world on Sunday with a blowout win over the NFL-leading Arizona Cardinals. Detroit controlled the game in all...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s fiery reaction to loss vs. Lions

Even after back-to-back defeats, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is still much confident in where his team is at this point in the campaign. The Cardinals came away with one of the more notable upset results of the season, as they fell to the Detroit Lions by a 30-12 final score in Week 15. The Murray-led Cardinals offense struggled to string together multiple promising drives in the contest, which included failing to record a single red zone touchdown drive.
NFL
NFL

NFC playoff picture remains blurry following stunning Sunday

No result Sunday – no upset, no injury -- affected the playoff picture as much as what happened in the testing facilities and laboratories earlier in the week. The Omicron variant exploded upon the NFL starting on Monday, sending 163 players into quarantine by Saturday, emptying rosters of dozens of starters, precipitating an overhaul of the league's protocol on testing and return to action, forcing the rescheduling of three games – including two with huge NFC implications -- and stripping away the feeling of certainty that the postseason field would be mostly determined during games.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy