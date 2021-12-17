ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

This is what was sent to a Black freshman at the International School of Indiana…

By Jasmine Minor
WISH-TV
 3 days ago

Comments / 62

Deb Ewing
3d ago

This is so sad, You would think that whom ever did this would understand the ugliness behind this and the fact that it damages the person for ever, God help them!! this is exactly what's wrong with are society today!! uneducated Ingorant People 🙏🙏🙏😢😢😢😢

Reply(6)
8
Matthew Mason
3d ago

i see a white hand holding the phone tho 🤔. If you want to keep pushing this racist agenda, i suggest you just take random racial memes and photos from the internet and make up fake back stories to really fire the people up. think about it, it's endless content!!! gold mine i tell you

Reply(4)
15
Zhane Doe
3d ago

What do you expect from people raised by monsters? Demons for centuries.

Reply(3)
11
 

