Whittier, CA

SoCal schools on alert after alleged threats of school shootings, bombings circulating on TikTok

By Daniella De Robbio
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — School officials in Southern California said they are taking extra precautions due to an increase in threats being posted on social media.

TikTok posts allegedly encouraging students to stay home Friday due to shooting and bomb threats were discovered across the nation this week, according to ABC 7 News.

"While we continue to monitor intelligence, we are not aware of any specific threats or known credible threats to schools in the Los Angeles region at this time,” an FBI spokesperson said in a statement to ABC 7 .

This week, a handful of SoCal schools have found themselves dealing with school threats, including Brentwood Science Magnet School, Oxnard High School, Hueneme High School, and Auburndale Intermediate School, according to CBS LA .

On Monday , Whittier Police Department responded to reported threats made against Dexter Middle School on social media, in which a student alluded to showing up to school with a handgun. Police later found the student in question didn’t have access to guns.

LAUSD told the outlet they would be sending parents a letter Thursday night.

