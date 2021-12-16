California's new ban on gas-powered lawn equipment will hurt small businesses

Hurting small businesses

Whether or not man’s activity can impact our planet’s climate is one of the debates of our time. There are arguments on both sides. This debate is unresolved.

But to the Democrats in Sacramento, that debate is over — it is time to act.

In the Desert Sun article (“California adopts tough standards for trucks and lawn equipment,” Dec. 11), the Legislature has mandated that the California Air Resources Board ban the sale of new products run by small gas-powered engines, including leaf blowers, lawn mowers and portable generators.

One can only imagine how many professional landscapers, most of whom are minority-owned small businesses, are located here in the Coachella Valley. These are not high-powered corporations. Most make enough to get by, but few end up in the top 1% of the wage earners in California.

This new ruling represents a huge obstacle for these businesses. Is there a battery-driven leaf blower on the market now that will operate over eight hours a day without lengthy re-charging?

And until there is one available, and the climate debate is resolved, why impose these draconian rules on these small businesses whose very livelihood is now significantly threatened?

Paul Forrest, La Quinta

Biden's record of failure

When Joe Biden became president, he immediately took action to cancel almost everything President Donald Trump had started.

He shut down the ongoing construction of the wall along the Mexican border, resulting in the loss of hundreds of jobs, and today there is a film showing "multi-millions of dollars" of equipment baking in the sun at the border. Is all of this equipment going to be sold off as salvage?

He cancelled the Keystone XL Pipeline with the loss of between 10,000 and 11,000 temporary jobs and an estimated loss of about $1.6 billion in wages. Whatever happened to the equipment that was sitting ready to be installed?

He took actions to greatly curtail oil production and is on track to change our nation from a net exporter back into an importer. And now he is taking oil out of our national reserves to reduce gas prices.

And lastly, his ill-conceived withdrawal from Afghanistan left about $83 billion in military equipment for the Taliban.

What a remarkable record of failure in less than one year.

Don Barnett, Palm Desert

Gender identity should either matter or not

If sexual orientation and gender identity should not matter in today’s world, particularly in employment or housing or similar venues, then why is it mentioned at all?

Why should it be on the first page of your paper that Lisa Middleton is the state’s first transgender mayor?

If someone were to discriminate against her in some way, shape or form because of her gender, they would be harshly rebuked by the mainstream media. Why then if she attains some office or achievement or award is her gender identity even mentioned?

Recently it has been in the news that a transgender woman is winning competitive swimming races right and left against biologically female competitors. No one does anything about this, so in some circles this clearly does not matter.

Why is this factor ignored in some instances and celebrated in others?

If the public common is to be a level playing field for one and all, then let’s cease this kind of identification and end this hypocrisy.

Sunny Simonetti, Palm Desert

Remembering Senator Dole

Bob Dole’s recent Capitol rotunda memorial service reminds us of other past Republican leaders who were statesmen of integrity, competence, honesty and decency and who were willing to serve our country in wartime — and whose allegiances were only to the U.S.A. and its Constitution.

David Levine, Palm Springs