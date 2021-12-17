ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Thread: Knicks at Rockets- 12/16/21

By Joe Flynn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello, friends. The New York Knicks look to end their losing streak in...

Westchester Knicks end Showcase Cup with 93-91 loss to Delaware Blue Coats

After suffering a double-digit loss on Sunday against the Delaware Blue Coats, the two teams faced off for the second time at the Chase Fieldhouse. Westchester started off the game on a 13-5 run led by four early points from Myles Powell. The second-year guard was off to a solid start with seven points through the first 12 minutes of action. The Knicks showcased a balanced scoring attack early and saw that continue throughout the game, as six players finished in double figures. The Knicks put together a good first half and held a double-digit lead, 53-42, at the midway point of the game.
A definitive ranking of every major move of the Donnie Walsh Administration, part 1

On April 2nd, 2008, the New York Knicks hired Donnie Walsh, a son of New York City, as President of basketball operations. For the past five years, the Knicks had operated under the cloud of the Isiah Thomas regime, a President, GM and coach who raised questions in every facet of his approach, both personal and professional. There were whispers around the league that David Stern had wrangled Walsh, and brought Dolan to heel, to replace Thomas’ regime with Walsh’s, an NBA lifer who began his tenure, coaching in Denver under Larry Brown, before moving to the Pacers in Indiana, where he worked his way up through the organization till he was CEO in 2008, when he defected home to Manhattan.
Game Preview: Knicks at Celtics-12/18/21

The New York Knicks (13-16) and the Boston Celtics (14-15) last met at Madison Square Garden in an opening night, double-overtime thriller that the Knicks won 138-134. Julius Randle led New York with 35 points, and Evan Fournier chipped in 32. What a season we expected after that game. On...
Quentin Grimes
Obi Toppin
Rj Barrett
New York Knicks at Boston Celtics Game #30 12/18/21

New York Knicks (12-16) at Boston Celtics (14-15) Saturday, December 18, 2021. The Celtics host the New York Knicks for the second of 4 meetings between them this season. Their first meeting was on opening night when the Knicks handed the Celtics their first loss of the season in double overtime at Madison Square Garden. They will face each other again in a home and home series on January 6 at Madison Square Garden and again on January 8 at the TD Garden.
Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns calls Lakers big man Anthony Davis ‘too small’ after bullying and scoring on him

Anthony Davis had virtually every type of bad luck happen to him in the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Davis failed to finish the game, heading to the locker room twice, due to a knee contusion. Adding insult to injury, this use of brute force by Karl-Anthony Towns put Davis to shame, no thanks to the former’s “too small” gesture after the bucket.
Anthony Davis MRI reveal is bad news for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will miss at least four weeks. Davis got injured on Friday night as the Lakers lost 110-92 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the season, Davis is averaging 23.3 points per game and 9.9 rebounds.
LeBron James’ 5-word response to Anthony Davis knee injury

The Los Angeles Lakers depleted when they entered the Target Center on Friday night to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Five players were in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and Trevor Ariza — while questionable and dressing — remained out with his ankle injury. Things got worse during the...
New York Knicks
Houston Rockets
Isaiah Thomas’ immediate 2-word reaction on playing for Lakers with LeBron James

Isaiah Thomas is back to the NBA after signing a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, and sure enough, he is ready to make the most of his new opportunity. Speaking to the media on Friday ahead of the Lakers’ showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Thomas opened up about the events leading to his signing with the Purple and Gold franchise. When general manager Rob Pelinka called him on Thursday, Thomas didn’t hesitate in his response and expressed his desire to play.
NBA
Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
