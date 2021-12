The Steelers snapped a soul-crushing one game losing streak with a hard fought, and bizarre, win over the Tennessee Titans. The win puts them at 7-6-1, staying in the hunt for the AFC North division lead and one win from avoiding a losing season. Many people look at that streak cynically, but it is a great tribute to Ben Roethlisberger that the team’s last losing season led to them drafting the quarterback out of Miami of Ohio. If this is Roethlisberger’s last season, keeping that streak alive matters, if just to honor the quarterback that brought two more Super Bowl championships to Pittsburgh.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO