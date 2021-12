On Tuesday, the Wyoming Department of Health confirmed the death of a Sheridan County resident attributed to COVID-19. An older adult Sheridan County man died this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness. This brings the number of Sheridan County resident deaths to 60 since the pandemic began in March of 2020. In the description, older adult refers to those over 65. Additional information about the individual is protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPPA.

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 5 DAYS AGO