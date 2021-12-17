ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse Tours EV Charging Project In Boulder

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Boulder, Congressman Joe Neguse toured an electric...

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Moderna says its booster significantly raises Omicron-fighting antibodies

London — Moderna announced preliminary data on Monday that it said showed a third, booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine appeared to significantly increase antibodies that can help fight off an infection with the Omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed Omicron-neutralizing antibodies were low after two doses of its jab, but 29 days after a booster dose of 50 micrograms, they increased about 37-fold.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Boulder, CO
Government
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Neguse
NBC News

Israel bans travel to U.S. over omicron concerns

Israel on Monday added the United States to its “no-fly” list, citing concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 omicron variant. Under the edict, which goes into effect at 2200 GMT on Tuesday, Israelis would need special permission to fly to the U.S., now one of more than 50 countries to which its citizens cannot travel.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy