Nevada's extinct supervolcano may hold largest lithium deposit in the world

American Airlines is the world’s largest airline this year, whether measured by flights, seats, or available seat miles, just as it usually is. It is a juggernaut. It is at 82% of 2019 capacity, more than any other US major, but its recovery varies enormously by region. American now has 22% of the US market, its highest ever, mainly thanks to bigger (temporary) cuts by other carriers. Its Dallas, Charlotte, and Miami hubs are at 90%+ recovery, showing that the strongest usually get stronger.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO