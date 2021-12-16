ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron variant detected in Nashville

By Madalyn Hoerr, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
Good morning, and welcome to the Daily Briefing. This is planning director Madalyn Hoerr, wishing you a happy Friday! (If you are looking to literally lift your spirits this weekend, check out the 12 Days of Cookies and Cocktails at Southern Kitchen.)

The omicron variant — a new, more transmissible strain of the coronavirus — was detected in Nashville for the first time, city health officials announced Thursday.

The Metro Public Health Department said the variant was detected in a Nashville resident who recently returned from South Africa, where the variant first surfaced after Thanksgiving.

The resident, who is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot, has mild symptoms that do not require hospitalization, according a department news release.

Metro Health said the omicron variant is still being studied and it will release more information "as more as known about it." For now, the agency urges residents to get vaccinated and boosted. The city offers a consistent schedule of free vaccination events, detailed at asafenashville.org.

Reporters Brett Kelman and Rachel Wegner worked together to get the breaking news out and develop a full story. Learn more here.

CBS News

Moderna says its booster significantly raises Omicron-fighting antibodies

London — Moderna announced preliminary data on Monday that it said showed a third, booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine appeared to significantly increase antibodies that can help fight off an infection with the Omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed Omicron-neutralizing antibodies were low after two doses of its jab, but 29 days after a booster dose of 50 micrograms, they increased about 37-fold.
NBC News

Israel bans travel to U.S. over omicron concerns

Israel on Monday added the United States to its “no-fly” list, citing concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 omicron variant. Under the edict, which goes into effect at 2200 GMT on Tuesday, Israelis would need special permission to fly to the U.S., now one of more than 50 countries to which its citizens cannot travel.
