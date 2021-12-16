Omicron variant detected in Nashville

Good morning, and welcome to the Daily Briefing. This is planning director Madalyn Hoerr, wishing you a happy Friday! (If you are looking to literally lift your spirits this weekend, check out the 12 Days of Cookies and Cocktails at Southern Kitchen.)

The omicron variant — a new, more transmissible strain of the coronavirus — was detected in Nashville for the first time, city health officials announced Thursday.

The Metro Public Health Department said the variant was detected in a Nashville resident who recently returned from South Africa, where the variant first surfaced after Thanksgiving.

The resident, who is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot, has mild symptoms that do not require hospitalization, according a department news release.

Metro Health said the omicron variant is still being studied and it will release more information "as more as known about it." For now, the agency urges residents to get vaccinated and boosted. The city offers a consistent schedule of free vaccination events, detailed at asafenashville.org.

Reporters Brett Kelman and Rachel Wegner worked together to get the breaking news out and develop a full story. Learn more here.

📧 Get the latest news about COVID-19 in your inbox with our weekly Coronavirus Watch newsletter.