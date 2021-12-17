ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Selling Sunset' spinoff 'Selling Tampa' is where the real drama is happening

By Yasmin Garaad
Insider
 3 days ago
The stars of reality show "Selling Tampa."

  • Netflix's new real estate reality show "Selling Tampa" premiered Wednesday.
  • "Selling Tampa" follows luxury real estate agents in Florida as they close home deals amid drama.
  • Within a day of its premiere, the "Selling Sunset" spinoff was the top Netflix show in the US.

Netflix's new " Selling Sunset " spinoff series " Selling Tampa " follows a group of luxury real estate agents based in Florida.

The series, which premiered Wednesday and quickly became the number one trending TV show on Netflix, is captivating viewers with luxury homes and drama in the sunshine state. The first LA-based series, "Selling Sunset," proved to be so successful that Netflix renewed the show for two seasons at once and greenlit the already-successful spinoff set in Florida.

"Along the Florida coast, Allure Realty stands out among the crowd," Netflix's press release said. "Owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, this all Black, all female real estate firm has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast. These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate."

On the first episode of the show, Rosado says she's a boss that "makes shit happen."

Rosado is joined by real estate agents Alexis Williams, Anne-Sophie Petit, Colony Reeves, Juawana Williams, Karla Giorgio, Rena Frazier and Tennille Moore.

The show also brings a couple retired athletes on-screen, including Rosado's fiance Chad Johnson (Ocho Cinco) and Williams' husband former NFL running back Michael Gillislee.

'Selling Tampa' takes a transparent approach on why the women are so driven and have to be successful as one the few minority-owned agencies

Sharelle Rosado, Juawana Colbert, Alexis Williams, Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere, Colony Reeves, Karla Giorgio, Rena Frazier, and Tennille Moore on "Selling Tampa."

What makes "Selling Tampa" a refreshing contrast to its predecessor "Selling Sunset" is diverse storylines that touch on issues women from all backgrounds can relate to. The show gets into the difficult reasons why women don't share their marital issues, how unplanned pregnancies play out during the height of a woman's career, and the emotional turbulence that occurs after family tragedies.

Chaos still finds its way to the office when the real estate stakes are high and a couple agents aren't pulling their weight.

But that doesn't take away from the opulence – as the brokers land commission from luxury homes, we see their acquired expensive taste play out with indulges like a lucky green Chanel bag and a paid trip to Miami.

"Selling Tampa" showcases a group of ambitious women who are inspiring and know how to have fun. The women's drama makes it easy to get invested in their personal lives and bingewatch the show in one sitting.

Season one of "Selling Tampa" is streaming now on Netflix.

