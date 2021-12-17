Officer climbs under house to save injured dog

Last week, Pinellas County Animal Services Officer Patrick Houck jumped into action when he got the call that a small dog was hit by a car and had crawled under someone’s home.

"He was terrified," said Houck. "Showing up there I really had no idea how I was going to get access to the dog, he was so far under this trailer, but you could shine a flashlight and see it needed help."

Pinellas County

Houck says he moved bricks to access under the trailer and he crawled on his belly in the dark and the dirt to save the injured little puggle mix. Something Houck says he didn’t have to think twice about.

The injured dog was taken to a vet and was named Petey. He had surgery on his dislocated hip and is going to be alright.

"That's why we come to work every day, we just look forward to the opportunity to help animals," said Houck.

Animal Services hopes to find Petey's family. He will remain at Animal Services as he rehabilitates and recovers from his surgery.