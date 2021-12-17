ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Help Make-A-Wish come true at Chick-Fil-A on Friday

By Site Administrator
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
It's never felt this good to bite into a Chick-Fil-A sandwich. On Friday, with every food-run you make at the Chick-Fil-A on Saratoga, you'll also help a local cancer patient.

Her name is Erin Wharton and she's 15-years-old. Her wish is to take her family to Hawaii, and the crew at this Chick-Fil-A wants to make that happen. They'll donate 15 percent of Friday's profits to her.

This is the sixth time they've sponsored a child through the Make-A-wish Foundation, and we're happy to report that Erin has beat cancer and hopes to celebrate that in Hawaii.

If you'd like to help make that happen, stop by the Chick-Fil-A on Saratoga Friday between 6:30 a.m. and 10 p.m.

ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

