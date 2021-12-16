Lafayette super: We see no online threats of Dec. 17 gun violence; parents can help monitor

Lafayette Parish Schools Superintendent has issued the following letter to parents and guardians ahead of Dec. 17.

A nationwide trend threatens gun violence in schools.

Superintendent Irma D. Trosclair seeks to both allay fears and enlist the help of adults in monitoring and avoiding similar threats.

The letter is as follows:

Dear Lafayette School System parents and guardians:

LPSS is aware of a nationwide TikTok trend threatening gun violence in schools Dec. 17. While there are no credible threats directed to any of our schools, LPSS continues to work with law enforcement to monitor social media posts and determine if they have merit.

Knowing that a poor or impulsive choice can ruin a young person’s life, I want to personally request your assistance in educating your child about the serious consequences of particular school behaviors. The following points are important to discuss with your child:

The term threat of violence means communication, whether oral, visual or written, including but not limited to electronic mail, letters, notes, social media posts, text messages, blogs, or posts on any social networking website, of any intent to kill, maim, or cause great bodily harm to a student, employee, or guest on school property or at any school function.

The term threat of terrorism means communication, whether oral, visual, or written, including but not limited to electronic mail, letters, notes, social media posts, text messages, blogs, or posts on any social networking website, of any crime of violence that would reasonably cause any student, employee, or guest to be in sustained fear for his safety, cause the evacuation of abuilding, or cause other serious disruption

All threats will be taken seriously and will result in a recommendation for expulsion. This includes social media posts, written or verbal threats, or physical gestures indicating a threat (i.e., hand gestures). Any student who makes a violent threat, causes a serious disruption to the operation of a school, or causes individuals to fear for their safety will continue to be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent.

Along with school leaders and teachers, I expect our schools and classrooms to remain safe and orderly learning environments. Students face serious disciplinary action for poor choices. It is important to remind your child that they are responsible for what they communicate — either verbally or in writing, threaten, or post as it relates to other students, staff, or a school.

Acadiana:Freshman creates 'Hurricane Helper' app, wins national contest

We have experienced an increase in the number of students facing serious disciplinary action due to social media posts that violate LPSS’s code of conduct. It is unfortunate that students are making choices that have such serious consequences. Due to the seriousness of consequences imposed on students due to social media posts, parents are urged to monitor their child’s social media platforms. Quite often, parents are unaware of the posts that their child is creating, participating in, posting, or sharing.

Our number one priority is that teaching and learning occur in safe and orderly environments. Students who interfere with the orderly operation of a school or cause heightened anxiety will be disciplined accordingly.

Any type of threat should be reported immediately to school staff and law enforcement so that it can be fully investigated. Students and parents are urged to refrain from sharing information that has not been disseminated by LPSS or law enforcement, as misinformation causes more confusion and anxiety.

Although the majority of our students make wise and appropriate choices on a regular basis, it is our responsibility to educate everyone on the importance of making good choices and the consequences associated with making poor choices.

Louisiana:Governor John Bel Edwards adds COVID vaccine to required school shots, joining California

Parents are strongly encouraged to have important conversations with their children about appropriate school behavior so that they can remain in school. Parents who feel that their child needs more social/emotional support should reach out to their child’s teacher, principal, or school counselor.

To ensure school safety, law enforcement and LPSS staff will continue to be present on school campuses — and will be on alert for any inappropriate behavior.

Sincerely,

Irma D. Trosclair

Superintendent