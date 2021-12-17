ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A House panel investigating the Capitol riot subpoenaed a retired Army colonel who shared PowerPoint on overturning the election, which was also sent to Mark Meadows on January 5

By Kelsey Vlamis, Charles Davis
 3 days ago
Retired Colonel in the Army Reserves, Phil Waldron, poses for a photo at his distillery, One Shot Distillery and Brewery, in Dripping Springs, Texas, U.S., December 2, 2021. Aram Roston/Reuters
  • The January 6 House committee is requesting documents and a deposition from a retired Army colonel.
  • Phil Waldron said he circulated a PowerPoint outlining plans to overturn the 2020 election, according to The New York Times.
  • The PowerPoint was also sent to Mark Meadows on January 5, the day before the Capitol attack.

#Election#Powerpoint#Colonel#House#The New York Times
Business Insider

Business Insider

