For FT Island fans, it’s unthinkable to imagine that so much would happen to the band over the past four years, as common as disbandments come in the K-pop realm — former leader Choi Jong-hoon was a primary figure in the Burning Sun Scandal and ultimately was sentenced to two years and six months of jail, while guitarist Song Seung-hyun parted ways with the group in 2019. It’s also unthinkable (in a good way) that they have finally returned after more than two years with a mini album, which marks their first comeback as a group of three. Yet with their long absence from the music scene, the group will have to overcome mountains to successfully bounce back. How then does “Unthinkable”, their title track, measure up?

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO