Vols prepare for toughest stretch of their season beginning Saturday against Penny and the Tigers

By Mike Ceide
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE – After a blowout win over Alabama that might have saved their season, the Tigers go looking for back to back top 20 wins this weekend when they take on Tennessee over in nashville.

While the Vols might be ranked 18th in the country, their schedule is about to amp up considerably.  First with the Tigers then back to back games against Arizona and ‘Bama to close out the year.

Both of those teams are ranked in the top ten and the Tigers have the talent to be among the nation’s best as well.

So for U-T, everything up to this point has been to prepare them for what’s next, beginning with the Tigers.

“This is the time of year where, everything you’ve done to this point, is pretty much to get you ready for these type games,” said Vols coach Rick Barnes.  “The opponents we play, obviously, they’re every bit as good as us and maybe better in some situations.  The fact is, if we can compete and play at the highest level that we can, we feel good about whoever we’re playing.”

Tennessee and the Tigers tip off at 11 am Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

