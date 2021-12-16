ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, OH

PROPERTY TRANSFERS

By Public Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFfO1_0dP8K3Li00

Holmes County

Berlin Township — Anderson Safe Properties to Zachary T. and Sarah C. Lee, 6054 Legacy Ridge, $559,000.

Hardy Township — Rodney A. and Lindsey T. Taylor to Wyatt D. Mellor, 8877 Township Road 304, $325,000.

Saltcreek Township — David A. Yoder and Marlene M. Mast to Bruce and Kendra Schrock, 6327 County Road 207,

Washington Township — Nicholas A. and Amanda Wanner to Alyxandria Lin Morris, 14484 Township Road 473, $245,000.

Wayne County

Baughman Township — Louis W. Johns to Salvatore A. and Sarah M. Oliverio, Fulton Road, $115,000.

Elm Run Farms, LLC to Ronald and Josephine Ressler, $638,488.

Jamie S. Boggs to Wet Dog Real Estate, LLC, 34 Monique Circle, $132,341.

Canaan Township — Keith E. and Laura M. Enoch to John I. Rutter Jr., 23 Front St., $120,000.

Andrew L. and Joanna Hershberger to Sue E. Shilling, 190 Burbank St., $67,000.

Brian L. Carney to Jesse D. and Laura M. Wood, 222 S. Crestview Drive, $205,000.

Chester Township — IWW Properties to Jael M. Edgerton and Janice R. Covell, 9841 Hiner, $178,000.

Dean Chance Farms, LLC to Loren C. and Sarah Weaver, $521,708.

Chippewa Township — Ann M. Bixby to James E. and Lisa Timmons, 15466 Portage St., $190,000.

Dominic E. Oliverio and Lauren Welsh to Aubrey Lynn Virgin, 15416 N. Portage St., $230,000.

Jeremiah G. and Amanda Lynn Bennett to Dominic E. and Lauren C. Oliverio, 13069 Knicely Lane, $430,000.

Congress Township — Dale W. Slayton to Michael Workman, 10815 Overton Road, $358,500.

James Gray (trustee) to Eric Coyne, 9216 Rainbow Highway, $30,000.

Allen F. Hines to Deere Green Acres, LLC, $40,830.

Paula J. Sisler to IWW Properties, LLC, 9924 Stair Road, $11,000.

Doylestown — Thomas L. Clark to Barry Barnes, 373 N. Portage St., $35,000.

East Union Township — Andrew M. Hershberger and Leanna Hershberger and Leanna Mast to Duane M. and Mandi Hershberger, 2108 S. Carr Road, $300,000.

Franklin D. Hixenbaugh to Samuel O. Vanyo, 10855 Emerson Road, $60,000.

Jacob P. and Paul E. Miller to James D. and Lori Michele McCloud, 101 Spring Run Drive, $235,000.

Franklin Township — Brian S. Peterman to Donald P. and Kristie A. Troyer, 1846 Sherck Boulevard, $320,900.

Green Township — H. Philip and Beverly A. Maasz to Hang Your Hat Homes, LLC, 8001 Blough Road, $115,500.

RC and NC to Jeffrey B. and Christine J. Marks, 5910 Bechtel Road, $70,000.

Discover Time Holdings, LLC and Panoca, Ltd. and M2k Investments, LLC to Discover Time Holdings, LLC, 1840 and 1842 Lakeview Drive, $1,528,667.

Rittman — Mark D. and Tamera L. Waggy to Christa M. Wheeler, 64 Grant St., $129,500.

Salt Creek Township — Fredericksburg 501 DOHP, LLC to DG Fredericksburg, LLC, 9473 Fredericksburg Road, $1,672,000.

Sugar Creek Township — Jeffery L. Hewitt to Josie R. Yoder, 1700 S. Kohler Road, $367,500.

Christopher J. Seese to Josiah D. and Katie L. Bremenour, 239 W Schultz Ave., $135,000.

Georgia Hilty to Ben and Penelope L. Jones, 157 N. Church St., $125,000.

Wooster — Ruby Land, LLC to Wayne County Hometown Handyman, LLC, 346 E. Larwill St., $55,000.

Diane H. Morrison to Ronald E. and Peggy M. Rupp, 3254 Bayberry Cove, $196,500.

Matthew A. Brenner and Daniela G. Guimaraes to Aaron P. and Jennifer L. Lehman, 803 E. Highland Ave., $190,000.

Seaman Corp. to Christopher Topovski, 3419 Clearview Place, $205,000.

Ali Nadeem and Saima Ahmed to Christopher and Tanaya Silcox, 2618 Unit 204 Wetherington Lane, $220,000.

Everett C. Hayes to Michael D. Bortz and Stephanie N. Perea, 1350 Bannock Trail, $600,000.

Wayne Township — George D and Jacqueline L. Gingery (trustees) to Jordon Lachel Bacon and Anthony Montez, 7124 George Court, $245,000.

Gram Holdings, LLC to Paul Anthony Masci and Jill Rene Loera, Steeplechase, $64,900.

Discover Time Holdings, LLC and Panoca, Ltd. and M2k Investments, LLC, Discover Time Holdings, LLC, 3242 Lincoln Way E., $304,667.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Moderna says its booster significantly raises Omicron-fighting antibodies

London — Moderna announced preliminary data on Monday that it said showed a third, booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine appeared to significantly increase antibodies that can help fight off an infection with the Omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed Omicron-neutralizing antibodies were low after two doses of its jab, but 29 days after a booster dose of 50 micrograms, they increased about 37-fold.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holmes County, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Government
City
Washington Township, OH
County
Holmes County, OH
Local
Ohio Business
City
Congress, OH
City
Doylestown, OH
Holmes County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franklin Township#Elm Run Farms#Llc#Wet Dog Real Estate#Dean Chance Farms#Congress Township#Deere Green Acres#Iww Properties
NBC News

Israel bans travel to U.S. over omicron concerns

Israel on Monday added the United States to its “no-fly” list, citing concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 omicron variant. Under the edict, which goes into effect at 2200 GMT on Tuesday, Israelis would need special permission to fly to the U.S., now one of more than 50 countries to which its citizens cannot travel.
WORLD
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

263
Followers
214
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy