PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Holmes County

Berlin Township — Anderson Safe Properties to Zachary T. and Sarah C. Lee, 6054 Legacy Ridge, $559,000.

Hardy Township — Rodney A. and Lindsey T. Taylor to Wyatt D. Mellor, 8877 Township Road 304, $325,000.

Saltcreek Township — David A. Yoder and Marlene M. Mast to Bruce and Kendra Schrock, 6327 County Road 207,

Washington Township — Nicholas A. and Amanda Wanner to Alyxandria Lin Morris, 14484 Township Road 473, $245,000.

Wayne County

Baughman Township — Louis W. Johns to Salvatore A. and Sarah M. Oliverio, Fulton Road, $115,000.

Elm Run Farms, LLC to Ronald and Josephine Ressler, $638,488.

Jamie S. Boggs to Wet Dog Real Estate, LLC, 34 Monique Circle, $132,341.

Canaan Township — Keith E. and Laura M. Enoch to John I. Rutter Jr., 23 Front St., $120,000.

Andrew L. and Joanna Hershberger to Sue E. Shilling, 190 Burbank St., $67,000.

Brian L. Carney to Jesse D. and Laura M. Wood, 222 S. Crestview Drive, $205,000.

Chester Township — IWW Properties to Jael M. Edgerton and Janice R. Covell, 9841 Hiner, $178,000.

Dean Chance Farms, LLC to Loren C. and Sarah Weaver, $521,708.

Chippewa Township — Ann M. Bixby to James E. and Lisa Timmons, 15466 Portage St., $190,000.

Dominic E. Oliverio and Lauren Welsh to Aubrey Lynn Virgin, 15416 N. Portage St., $230,000.

Jeremiah G. and Amanda Lynn Bennett to Dominic E. and Lauren C. Oliverio, 13069 Knicely Lane, $430,000.

Congress Township — Dale W. Slayton to Michael Workman, 10815 Overton Road, $358,500.

James Gray (trustee) to Eric Coyne, 9216 Rainbow Highway, $30,000.

Allen F. Hines to Deere Green Acres, LLC, $40,830.

Paula J. Sisler to IWW Properties, LLC, 9924 Stair Road, $11,000.

Doylestown — Thomas L. Clark to Barry Barnes, 373 N. Portage St., $35,000.

East Union Township — Andrew M. Hershberger and Leanna Hershberger and Leanna Mast to Duane M. and Mandi Hershberger, 2108 S. Carr Road, $300,000.

Franklin D. Hixenbaugh to Samuel O. Vanyo, 10855 Emerson Road, $60,000.

Jacob P. and Paul E. Miller to James D. and Lori Michele McCloud, 101 Spring Run Drive, $235,000.

Franklin Township — Brian S. Peterman to Donald P. and Kristie A. Troyer, 1846 Sherck Boulevard, $320,900.

Green Township — H. Philip and Beverly A. Maasz to Hang Your Hat Homes, LLC, 8001 Blough Road, $115,500.

RC and NC to Jeffrey B. and Christine J. Marks, 5910 Bechtel Road, $70,000.

Discover Time Holdings, LLC and Panoca, Ltd. and M2k Investments, LLC to Discover Time Holdings, LLC, 1840 and 1842 Lakeview Drive, $1,528,667.

Rittman — Mark D. and Tamera L. Waggy to Christa M. Wheeler, 64 Grant St., $129,500.

Salt Creek Township — Fredericksburg 501 DOHP, LLC to DG Fredericksburg, LLC, 9473 Fredericksburg Road, $1,672,000.

Sugar Creek Township — Jeffery L. Hewitt to Josie R. Yoder, 1700 S. Kohler Road, $367,500.

Christopher J. Seese to Josiah D. and Katie L. Bremenour, 239 W Schultz Ave., $135,000.

Georgia Hilty to Ben and Penelope L. Jones, 157 N. Church St., $125,000.

Wooster — Ruby Land, LLC to Wayne County Hometown Handyman, LLC, 346 E. Larwill St., $55,000.

Diane H. Morrison to Ronald E. and Peggy M. Rupp, 3254 Bayberry Cove, $196,500.

Matthew A. Brenner and Daniela G. Guimaraes to Aaron P. and Jennifer L. Lehman, 803 E. Highland Ave., $190,000.

Seaman Corp. to Christopher Topovski, 3419 Clearview Place, $205,000.

Ali Nadeem and Saima Ahmed to Christopher and Tanaya Silcox, 2618 Unit 204 Wetherington Lane, $220,000.

Everett C. Hayes to Michael D. Bortz and Stephanie N. Perea, 1350 Bannock Trail, $600,000.

Wayne Township — George D and Jacqueline L. Gingery (trustees) to Jordon Lachel Bacon and Anthony Montez, 7124 George Court, $245,000.

Gram Holdings, LLC to Paul Anthony Masci and Jill Rene Loera, Steeplechase, $64,900.

Discover Time Holdings, LLC and Panoca, Ltd. and M2k Investments, LLC, Discover Time Holdings, LLC, 3242 Lincoln Way E., $304,667.