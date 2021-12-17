ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Island Man Faces Felony Charges For Posting ‘Deepfake’ Images Of Former Classmates On Porn Site

By Carolyn Gusoff
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man faces felony charges for posting fake, sexually-explicit photos on a porn site.

Prosecutors said Patrick Carey faked images to make them look like his former underage classmates were engaged in sex acts and shared them online, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Thursday.

The 20-year-old store clerk was on a depraved campaign to harass former classmates, prosecutors said

Carey is accused of “deepfaking” their social media posts – superimposing nude bodies to make it like girls as young as 14 were engaging in sex acts.

“It’s horrible and it’s affected these girls like you can’t even imagine. These are good girls, they’re in college. It’s just horrible what this animal has done,” said the mother of one victim.

Victims and their parents were in court as the indictment was detailed.

Carey purportedly created 14 usernames, uploaded 1,200 posts to a porn website that features images without the subjects’ permission, then allegedly shared victims’ names, phone numbers and addresses, including maps.

Prosecutors said Carey encouraged site users to harass and threaten the girls.

“They received very sexually explicit voicemails or private messages from strangers,” said Nassau Assistant District Attorney Melissa Scannell.

Scannell said Carey was not paid. His motive is unknown.

“It was them at cheerleading, it was them smiling at the beach. They were just living their lives and had their images taken and modified and shared to strangers, to solicit rape fantasies,” Scannell said.

Carey is a 2019 graduate of MacArthur High School in Levittown . The school superintendent called the allegations extremely disturbing.

The statement from Superintendent Dr. Tonie McDonald said, “Earlier today, the district was notified of the indictment of a former General Douglas MacArthur High School student, who graduated in 2019. These allegations are serious and extremely disturbing. The district will assist the Nassau County Police Department and the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office in their investigations as needed. As this matter is being handled by law enforcement agencies, any questions should be directed to them.”

Carey lives with his parents in Seaford and is seeking treatment, according to his attorney.

Prosecutors said some of the victims first found out about the posts because some social media platforms notify users of screengrabs, and they praised the victims as unsung heroes.

“They were getting these filthy images. They were getting these filthy messages and they took it upon themselves to figure out where they were coming from and to reach out to the police,” said Scannell.

Eleven victims came forward. Prosecutors said there could be as many as 50. They’re urging anyone who suspects they are among them to contact the Nassau DA at 516-571-2553 .

Carey was ordered to be electronically monitored if he makes bail. The DA is also trying to get the illegally posted images removed from the pornographic website.

CBS New York

Connecticut State Police Search New Canaan Park In Connection To Jennifer Dulos Case

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut State Police searched a park Monday in New Canaan in connection to the disappearance, and presumed death, of Jennifer Dulos. Chopper 2 was over the scene as police searched Waveny Park, near where the missing mother’s SUV was previously found. Detectives said they’re following up on previous information in the homicide investigation. Dulos disappeared on May 24, 2019 after dropping off her children at school. WEB EXTRA: Timeline: The Investigation Into Missing Mother Jennifer Dulos Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, died by suicide after he was charged with her murder. Michelle Troconis, his girlfriend, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS New York

NYPD: Police Fatally Shoot Man Armed With Knife In Crown Heights, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says officers shot and killed a man armed with a knife early Monday morning in Brooklyn. Police responded to a 911 call for a person armed with a gun and knife shortly after 4 a.m. on Eastern Parkway near Utica Avenue in Crown Heights. When officers arrived, they found a man holding a knife in one hand, with his other hand in his coat pocket. Police said the suspect ignored their commands to drop the weapon and fled into the Utica Avenue subway station. WATCH: NYPD Provides Update On Police-Involved Shooting In Brooklyn  “It was at this point, that...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man Shot Over Parking Spot In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was shot over a parking spot Friday in Queens. The altercation happened around 1:45 p.m. on 157th Street near Linden Boulevard in Jamaica. (Credit: NYPD) Police said the 32-year-old victim got into a fight with another man, who pulled out a gun and shot him in the left hand. The victim then drove himself to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was treated and released. Meanwhile, the search continues for the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Suspect Sought In Brooklyn Subway Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released an image of a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting on a moving subway train in Brooklyn. A separate photo shows people cowering on the ground moments after shots were fired on an A train Saturday afternoon. Police said the 28-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect and was shot twice. He was last reported to be in serious but stable condition. The suspect fled when the train pulled into the Grant Avenue station in East New York. Editor’s note: This story was first published Dec. 18.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

1 Person Killed, 3 Others Hurt In Bronx Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person is dead and three others are injured following a fire in the Bronx. The flames broke out shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday on Webb Avenue near West 197th Street in Kingsbridge Heights. Fire officials said one person died and one person was seriously injured. Another civilian and a firefighter also suffered minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Stick with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 30-Year-Old Man Murdered By Girlfriend’s Ex-Boyfriend In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 30-year-old man has died after police said he was shot in the head by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend in Brooklyn. It happened just after midnight Saturday at a home on 83rd Street in Bensonhurst. Investigators said the victim was at his new girlfriend’s house when the woman’s ex showed up and shot him. The suspect, 33, was taken into custody and a gun was recovered at the scene. Police said the woman’s daughter was home at the time, though the child was not hurt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Family Of Woman Allegedly Shot, Killed By Off-Duty Cop Sues NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Family members of a woman who was allegedly shot and killed by an off-duty police officer are now suing the NYPD. A lawyer for Jamie Liang’s family announced the lawsuit Friday. Liang was shot and killed inside a Brooklyn home back in October. Former police officer Yvonne Wu was charged with murdering Liang and attempting to kill Liang’s girlfriend, who Wu used to date. “We believe the NYPD had knowledge of the fact that this police officer was emotionally distraught because of the breakup and should have known that she had emotional issues that should have resulted in them taking away her gun,” attorney Sanford Rubenstein said. The shooting is under investigation by both the state Attorney General’s office and the NYPD.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Caught On Video: Suspect Robbed, Assaulted Woman In Elevator At Queens Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man accused in a sexual assault and attempted robbery in Queens. Investigators said the man was caught on video following a 51-year-old woman into an elevator and threatening her with a knife. It happened inside a building near 62nd Drive and 108th Street in Corona just after midnight on Dec. 17. The woman emptied her purse onto the floor before the suspect searched her body for additional property, police said. The man then pulled down the woman’s pants and assaulted her, according to police. The woman was able to get away and to a hospital. She was listed in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: James Ryan Charged With Hate Crime For Spray Painting Swastikas In Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police arrested the man they say has been spray painting swastikas across Lower Manhattan James Ryan, 39, was taken into custody Thursday on charges of criminal mischief as a hate crime and aggravated harassment. Surveillance video showed a man drawing a swastika on a pillar at City Hall on Monday evening. (Credit: NYPD) Investigators said the same man spray painted a swastika on the Charging Bull statue Tuesday. Earlier this month, he’s accused of drawing three swastikas on the wall of a construction site on Maiden Lane. Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the New York State Police to assist in the investigation. “I am appalled and disgusted that a swastika was scrawled on the wall of the Brooklyn Bridge/City Hall subway station. No one should walk the streets in fear of hate, bigotry and antisemitism,” Hochul said in a statement earlier this week. “An attack on a Jewish New Yorker is an attack on all of us. If you commit a hate crime, you are picking a fight with 20 million New Yorkers. We are united in saying that hate has no home here in New York.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Teenagers Recovering After Escaping East Village Apartment Fire, Mother Still In Critical Condition

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’re learning more about the two teenagers who escaped a deadly early morning fire in the East Village on Thursday. CBS2’s Leah Mishkin spoke to the family, who are still trying to navigate their way forward. The video was hard to watch – two teenage siblings climbing out the window of their fourth floor apartment, to run from the flames inside. They made their way down a pole on the side of the building. Magen Lopez went straight to the hospital when she found out what was going on. That 13-year-old boy and 18-year-old girl are her boyfriend’s siblings. “They...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

2 Houses Go Up In Flames In Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters battled a house fire Monday in Mount Vernon. The flames broke out shortly before noon at South Seventh Avenue and West Sandford Boulevard. Chopper 2 was overhead, where two houses appeared to be impacted. There was no word on any injuries or what caused the fire.  
MOUNT VERNON, NY
CBS New York

Memorial Honors NYPD Detectives Rafael Ramos And Wenjian Liu 7 Years After Deadly Ambush

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A memorial mass was held Monday for two NYPD detectives who were shot and killed seven years ago. Fellow officers gathered at Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn. They were there to honor Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu, who were assassinated as they sat in a patrol car in Bedford-Stuyvesant in 2014. Investigators said the shooter was motivated by a hatred for police. The president of the detectives union said the pain never goes away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

NYPD: Man Lied About Meals On Wheels Delivery To Rob 81-Year-Old Woman

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed an 81-year-old woman by posing as a Meals on Wheels delivery worker at her Bronx apartment. It happened at a building near Intervale Avenue and East 167th Street on Nov. 30 around 10:30 a.m. According to police, the man knocked on the woman’s door and said, “Meals on wheels.” (credit: NYPD) When the woman opened the door, he allegedly pushed his way inside and stole the woman’s purse. The suspect left the apartment and the woman was not hurt, police said. The man police are looking for is believed to be in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black mask, a black hooded sweater, a turquoise and pink jacket, dark-colored pants and gray sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police: Good Samaritan Helps Woman Fight Off Attacker At Manhattan Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say punched a woman in the face and tried to sexually assault her at a subway station in Lower Manhattan. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the Brooklyn Bridge/City Hall/Chambers Street station. Police said the woman was walking down the stairs to enter the station when the man punched her and tried to take off her skirt. A Good Samaritan jumped in, got the suspect off the victim and called 911. The suspect then ran off. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

AdeoluI lesanmi, 28, Reported Missing In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. Police say 28-year-old Dr. AdeoluI lesanmi was last seen leaving her East Harlem home on First Avenue near 116th Street on Wednesday. Her brother told CBS2 Iesanmi is a doctor at New York Presbyterian Hospital. She went to work, returned home and then left at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, which her brother says is unusual. She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with a thin build and dark complexion. She also has flower tattoos on both arms. NYC #medtwitter community please please keep an eye out for this amazing human and med school classmate Dr. Ade Ilesanmi, last seen 12/15 in East Harlem. Please share!! pic.twitter.com/uX9vJ1Dhm7 — Wil Gibb, MD (@Wil_Gibb) December 16, 2021 lesanmi was last seen wearing a black jacket and multi-color tie-dye shirt. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Man Dies After Being Slashed And Shot In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 33-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot and slashed in the Bronx. Officers found Anthony Laser face down in the first floor hallway of a building on Sheridan Avenue in the Concourse Village section. Investigators say Laser had been shot multiple times and had cuts on his back and head. He was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. So far, there’s no word on a suspect. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Woman Killed In Brooklyn Apartment Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person was killed in an apartment fire in Brooklyn on Friday. Investigators say the fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. on the fourth floor of an apartment building on Dorchester Road in the Flatbush section. According to investigators, a 63-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Firefighters were able to bring it under control in about half an hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Man Shot To Death In Home Invasion Robbery On Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was shot and killed overnight during a home invasion robbery on Staten Island. The 38-year-old victim was home with his girlfriend when investigators say two suspects broke in through the front door and shot him in the shoulder. It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Hinton Street in the Arden Heights section. The man died at the hospital. Police are searching for two suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Rashaun Weaver, 16, Pleads Guilty To Second-Degree Murder In Tessa Majors Stabbing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rashaun Weaver, the third teen charged in the deadly stabbing of Barnard College student Tessa Majors, pleaded guilty in court Thursday. Weaver, 16, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of robbery. The top charge holds a sentence of 14 years to life, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported. Majors, an 18-year-old freshman, was fatally stabbed in Morningside Park on Dec. 11, 2019. The park was also the scene of a deadly stabbing earlier this month. Majors’ father silently walked out of court after Weaver became the third of three suspects to plead guilty to a role in his daughter’s death....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Westchester Attorney Robert Schuster Sentenced To 2-6 Years In Prison For Deadly Drunk Driving Crash

BEDFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two to six years in prison is the sentence for a Westchester attorney who drove drunk and killed a man. Wednesday, the judge called 53-year-old Robert Schuster a “disgrace to the legal profession” and the victim’s sisters spoke of their pain and loss. As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports, the memorial at the crash site has faded, but the grief has not and it never will for those who loved 22-year-old Diego Trejo. His sister Stephanie lost her best friend. “It is an unimaginable pain to know that my brother won’t be there to see everything he knew I’d accomplish,” Stephanie...
BEDFORD, NY
