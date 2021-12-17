Flyers mascot wants stolen Gritty wreath returned: 'I will look for you'

From cakes to races, Gritty is one of the most beloved mascots in Philadelphia.

He's so popular that he was the inspiration behind a holiday wreath on the door of a South Philadelphia home.

That was until it disappeared.

The wreath belonged to partners, Dan Jackson and Tim Popp.

Dan says he took his precious time to get creative for the holidays and made the festive Gritty wreath. It took about two hours and was the centerpiece of the family's door decoration.

Jackson was really proud of his creation, especially the googly eyes.

The couple refuses to let the theft put a damper on their holiday spirit.

"Whoever took it or allegedly took it, I have made a new one already. We hope they enjoy the Gritty on their door. We hope it invites and welcomes their friends and family," the couple said.

Gritty himself got word of the theft and took to Twitter in support saying, "If you don't return the wreath, I will look for you. I will find you and I will cake you."

The couple says they rigged the new wreath, so it will fall apart if someone takes it down.